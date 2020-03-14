Royal Burgess Golfing Society, the world’s oldest golf club, votes to admit women

Royal Burgess Golfing Society, the world's oldest golf club, voted on March 12 to admit female members after 285 years.

The club, founded in Edinburgh in 1735, will welcome women after 83 percent of its membership voted to change its rules starting April 1, 2020. The vote came six years after less than one-third of the membership supported a similar measure.

In a statement, the club said, "The captain and Council of the Royal Burgess Golfing Society are pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting of the Society on Thursday 12th March, the resolution to open its membership was passed.

"As the world’s oldest golf club, the Society enjoys a position of leadership in Scottish and world golf, including the promotion of golf at junior level. The Society looks forward to welcoming an open and diverse membership, affording everyone the chance to be part of its ongoing success.

"The history of the club and that of the City of Edinburgh are woven together. The Society believes that a more open membership will enhance and strengthen the club’s proud relationship with the city."

Royal Burgess joins the likes of the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Royal Troon and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers at Muirfield as long-standing golf clubs which have voted in recent years to admit women.