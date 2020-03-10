The 2020 The Players Championship purse is set for $15 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,700,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Players Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and more of the world's best players.

The 144-player field is considered the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, akin to a major championship. As such, it sports the biggest single-event purse in worldwide professional golf.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

This is the 12th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the third event of the Florida Swing throughout March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points, with The Players carrying as many FedEx Cup points as the four recognized majors.

The winner gets 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well three-year berths into the Masters, the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout