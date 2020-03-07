2020 Masters to continue as planned, despite coronavirus concerns

The 2020 Masters will continue as scheduled, despite growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout the world, increasingly, in the United States.

Augusta National Golf Club issued a statement on March 4 regarding not only the Masters, but also the preceding Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals, both held at the Georgia club.

“The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. “Based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament.”

The statement added, “Augusta National is not only monitoring the situation closely but also consulting with relevant experts including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.”

Ridley asked the public to continue to take precautions against spreading the virus, including washing hands and not touching your face.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour issued a statement regarding the upcoming WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, played prior to the Masters in late March. The tournament will continue as scheduled in Austin, Texas, despite the recent cancellation of the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival.

"We have been and are continuing to monitor the developing situation closely through updates from the Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization," the statement read. "Based upon current knowledge and their recommendations on planning for mass gatherings, we are proceeding as scheduled with the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play later this month. We will continue to review the available information with authorities and take appropriate action as advised."

Halfway across the world, the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) Tour suspended the final six events of their season as governments throughout the region increasingly take action to delay events and quarantine the infected, which has toppled 100,000 around the world.

Unfortunately, due to the various travel issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the MENA Tour by Arena has decided to postpone the remainder of our 2020 season to September-December. We will post the new schedule as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/oMJAZHWtYY — MENA Tour (@theMENATour) March 5, 2020

Ultimately, the MENA Tour hopes to reschedule the remaining events throughout the fall and complete the schedule.