Here's a look at the Arnold Palmer-themed gear Rickie Fowler will use at Bay Hill in 2020

The Arnold Palmer Invitational has evolved into a week-long tribute to the life of the tournament namesake, with PGA Tour players showing up and showing off at Bay Hill.

Rickie Fowler is perhaps the player whose gear this week is most inspired by the King, and he once again will be wearing Arnie-inspired Puma Golf clothes and apparel.

Fowler will be wearing Ignite Proadapt Palmer shoes ($250), with the shoe's colorways inspired by Palmer's blue-white-and-silver plane, which he flew around the world for decades. On the side is "N1AP," which was the tail number of the plane. There are six windows on the later side, a callout to the the first production Cessna 750 Citation X that Palmer owned. The sockliner features the Puma logo and Palmer's signature.

Fowler's bag will be a Puma collaboration with Vessel. The Tour Stand Bag ($599) comes in a white-and-green colorway with a camo pattern inspired by Palmer, using the colors from his umbrella logo. The single-strap bag is 60 percent lighter than Vessel's standard staff bag.

Some of the other pieces include:

Ignite NXT Arnie Camo shoes ($150): The outsole, heel and collar lining of the shoe features a unique, four-color camo design inspired by Arnie’s Army in the same colors as his umbrella logo. The sockliner features Palmer’s signature and the Puma cat logo.

The API Camo P110 Snapback ($35): Available in five colorways, the hat features the Palmer umbrella logo with the popular Puma P hat.

The N1AP Rope 110 cap ($35): Available in three classic colorways, the Palmer plane tail number is featured in an all-over design.

Bay Hill/Latrobe City Caps ($35): Available in either a Bay Hill or Latrobe style, these hats are meant to pay homage to the two places most instrumental in Palmer's life.

The line is available for purchase at the Cobra Golf website.

Puma Golf will by at the API this week to showcase its first, co-branded Puma x Arnold Palmer collection of apparel, footwear and accessories. The collection launches in June, but pre-orders will be taken at Bay Hill.