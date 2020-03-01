Get 3 dozen Srixon golf balls for the price of 2!

Golf season is creeping closer and closer for a lot of Americans (and, hopefully soon after, Canadians), so now is a great time to stock up on golf supplies.

Srixon's Z-Star and Q-Star Tour golf balls are their tour-caliber models, and they're consistently solid, offering reliable distance and ball flight, as well consistent spin.

As a season-opening special, Srixon is offering a 3-for-2 offer on these models. Golfers can get three dozen Srixon Z-Star, Z-Star XV and Q-Star Tour golf balls (as well other models), for the price of two.

For the Z-Star model, that means three dozen balls for $80. You can get the balls in optic yellow, if you'd prefer.

The Z-Star XV also has the same offer.

For the Q-Star Tour, the deal is three dozen for $66.

The softer Q-Star golf balls are $54 for three dozen.

Srixon Soft Feel balls are available for this offer, too, with 3 dozen for $40.