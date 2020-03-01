2020 Oman Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Oman Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sami Valimaki, with the rookie picking up his first European Tour win in a sudden-death playoff at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman.
Valimaki made a birdie putt on the 72nd hole of regulation to force overtime with Brandon Stone, after the South African made a clutch putt from off the 72nd hole to take the solo lead on 13-under 275.
Both players made pars on the first two playoff holes, before Stone's wayward drive on the third playoff hole set up the Finnish player for the par and the win.
Adrien Saddier finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Valimaki won the €265,121.34 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
Oman Open recap notes
Sami Valimaki earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, capturing the win just his sixth-career European Tour start.
Valimaki, who was in the Finnish military just 18 months ago, was a 250-to-1 shot to win the tournament before it began.
There was a 54-hole secondary cut, as 79 players made the 36-hole cut. A total of 73 players competed in the final round.
The European Tour remains in the Middle East next week for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha, the final event of the Desert Swing.
2020 Oman Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sami Valimaki
|-13
|74
|67
|64
|70
|275
|€265,121.34
|2
|Brandon Stone
|-13
|67
|71
|67
|70
|275
|€176,747.56
|3
|Adrien Saddier
|-12
|72
|68
|67
|69
|276
|€99,581.85
|T4
|Mikko Korhonen
|-11
|73
|67
|65
|72
|277
|€73,493.32
|T4
|Guido Migliozzi
|-11
|66
|72
|68
|71
|277
|€73,493.32
|T6
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-9
|70
|69
|72
|68
|279
|€44,700.48
|T6
|George Coetzee
|-9
|68
|73
|72
|66
|279
|€44,700.48
|T6
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-9
|67
|68
|70
|74
|279
|€44,700.48
|T6
|Jordan Smith
|-9
|70
|70
|67
|72
|279
|€44,700.48
|T10
|Ross Fisher
|-8
|68
|75
|70
|67
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Grant Forrest
|-8
|70
|73
|69
|68
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-8
|69
|70
|73
|68
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Martin Kaymer
|-8
|73
|69
|67
|71
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Joost Luiten
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|75
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Antoine Rozner
|-8
|71
|70
|70
|69
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Clément Sordet
|-8
|70
|71
|66
|73
|280
|€25,710.73
|T10
|Connor Syme
|-8
|73
|70
|69
|68
|280
|€25,710.73
|T18
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-7
|69
|67
|73
|72
|281
|€18,611.94
|T18
|Gavin Green
|-7
|71
|70
|73
|67
|281
|€18,611.94
|T18
|Matthew Jordan
|-7
|77
|67
|71
|66
|281
|€18,611.94
|T18
|Taehee Lee
|-7
|67
|75
|70
|69
|281
|€18,611.94
|T18
|Haotong Li
|-7
|73
|69
|68
|71
|281
|€18,611.94
|T18
|Shaun Norris
|-7
|72
|71
|70
|68
|281
|€18,611.94
|T18
|Robin Roussel
|-7
|75
|69
|67
|70
|281
|€18,611.94
|T25
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|-6
|68
|75
|72
|67
|282
|€15,589.49
|T25
|Zander Lombard
|-6
|68
|73
|76
|65
|282
|€15,589.49
|T25
|Callum Shinkwin
|-6
|69
|70
|66
|77
|282
|€15,589.49
|T25
|Paul Waring
|-6
|70
|73
|68
|71
|282
|€15,589.49
|T25
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|72
|282
|€15,589.49
|T30
|Stephen Gallacher
|-5
|68
|67
|74
|74
|283
|€12,991.24
|T30
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-5
|72
|72
|73
|66
|283
|€12,991.24
|T30
|Richard Mcevoy
|-5
|70
|68
|74
|71
|283
|€12,991.24
|T30
|Adrian Otaegui
|-5
|68
|74
|68
|73
|283
|€12,991.24
|T30
|Kalle Samooja
|-5
|71
|65
|72
|75
|283
|€12,991.24
|T30
|Justin Walters
|-5
|69
|74
|67
|73
|283
|€12,991.24
|T36
|Marcus Armitage
|-4
|72
|72
|71
|69
|284
|€10,658.12
|T36
|Jager De
|-4
|69
|72
|70
|73
|284
|€10,658.12
|T36
|Thomas Detry
|-4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|€10,658.12
|T36
|Rikard Karlberg
|-4
|72
|70
|71
|71
|284
|€10,658.12
|T36
|Robert Rock
|-4
|73
|65
|71
|75
|284
|€10,658.12
|T36
|Cormac Sharvin
|-4
|75
|67
|72
|70
|284
|€10,658.12
|T36
|Driel Van
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|72
|284
|€10,658.12
|T43
|Maverick Antcliff
|-3
|72
|71
|72
|70
|285
|€8,431.05
|T43
|Victor Dubuisson
|-3
|68
|75
|69
|73
|285
|€8,431.05
|T43
|Benjamin Hebert
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|72
|285
|€8,431.05
|T43
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-3
|71
|70
|73
|71
|285
|€8,431.05
|T43
|Alexander Levy
|-3
|69
|75
|71
|70
|285
|€8,431.05
|T43
|Chris Paisley
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|72
|285
|€8,431.05
|T43
|Jeunghun Wang
|-3
|71
|68
|72
|74
|285
|€8,431.05
|T50
|Ashley Chesters
|-2
|73
|70
|74
|69
|286
|€6,681.21
|T50
|Jamie Donaldson
|-2
|71
|73
|71
|71
|286
|€6,681.21
|T50
|Edoardo Molinari
|-2
|70
|72
|72
|72
|286
|€6,681.21
|T50
|Jeff Winther
|-2
|69
|72
|69
|76
|286
|€6,681.21
|T54
|Richard Bland
|-1
|72
|71
|69
|75
|287
|€5,169.98
|T54
|Calum Hill
|-1
|73
|68
|74
|72
|287
|€5,169.98
|T54
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|€5,169.98
|T54
|Adrian Meronk
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|72
|287
|€5,169.98
|T54
|James Morrison
|-1
|74
|70
|72
|71
|287
|€5,169.98
|T54
|Ben Stow
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|72
|287
|€5,169.98
|T60
|Steven Brown
|E
|69
|74
|71
|74
|288
|€4,374.60
|T60
|Johannes Veerman
|E
|72
|70
|73
|73
|288
|€4,374.60
|T62
|Aaron Cockerill
|1
|69
|73
|70
|77
|289
|€3,976.91
|T62
|Joel Sjöholm
|1
|72
|70
|71
|76
|289
|€3,976.91
|T62
|Meijel Van
|1
|72
|72
|71
|74
|289
|€3,976.91
|T65
|Darren Fichardt
|2
|74
|69
|73
|74
|290
|€3,579.22
|T65
|Pablo Larrazábal
|2
|73
|70
|74
|73
|290
|€3,579.22
|T67
|Dean Burmester
|3
|73
|71
|73
|74
|291
|€3,113.35
|T67
|Scott Hend
|3
|70
|72
|72
|77
|291
|€3,113.35
|T67
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|3
|70
|73
|73
|75
|291
|€3,113.35
|T67
|Brar Singh
|3
|71
|73
|73
|74
|291
|€3,113.35
|71
|Sean Crocker
|4
|72
|71
|71
|78
|292
|€2,386
|72
|Benjamin Poke
|5
|71
|73
|72
|77
|293
|€2,383
|73
|Andrea Pavan
|6
|71
|72
|70
|81
|294
|€2,380
|T74
|Bryce Easton
|2
|72
|71
|75
|MDF
|218
|€0
|T74
|Renato Paratore
|2
|71
|73
|74
|MDF
|218
|€0
|T74
|Lee Slattery
|2
|73
|71
|74
|MDF
|218
|€0
|T77
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|3
|71
|73
|75
|MDF
|219
|€0
|T77
|Peter Hanson
|3
|70
|74
|75
|MDF
|219
|€0
|T77
|Andy Sullivan
|3
|68
|76
|75
|MDF
|219
|€0