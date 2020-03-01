2020 Oman Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Oman Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sami Valimaki, with the rookie picking up his first European Tour win in a sudden-death playoff at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman.

Valimaki made a birdie putt on the 72nd hole of regulation to force overtime with Brandon Stone, after the South African made a clutch putt from off the 72nd hole to take the solo lead on 13-under 275.

Both players made pars on the first two playoff holes, before Stone's wayward drive on the third playoff hole set up the Finnish player for the par and the win.

Adrien Saddier finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Valimaki won the €265,121.34 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Oman Open recap notes

Sami Valimaki earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, capturing the win just his sixth-career European Tour start.

Valimaki, who was in the Finnish military just 18 months ago, was a 250-to-1 shot to win the tournament before it began.

There was a 54-hole secondary cut, as 79 players made the 36-hole cut. A total of 73 players competed in the final round.

The European Tour remains in the Middle East next week for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha, the final event of the Desert Swing.

2020 Oman Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

