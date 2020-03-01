2020 Oman Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 Oman Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sami Valimaki, with the rookie picking up his first European Tour win in a sudden-death playoff at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman.

Valimaki made a birdie putt on the 72nd hole of regulation to force overtime with Brandon Stone, after the South African made a clutch putt from off the 72nd hole to take the solo lead on 13-under 275.

Both players made pars on the first two playoff holes, before Stone's wayward drive on the third playoff hole set up the Finnish player for the par and the win.

Adrien Saddier finished alone in third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Valimaki won the €265,121.34 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Oman Open recap notes

Sami Valimaki earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, capturing the win just his sixth-career European Tour start.

Valimaki, who was in the Finnish military just 18 months ago, was a 250-to-1 shot to win the tournament before it began.

There was a 54-hole secondary cut, as 79 players made the 36-hole cut. A total of 73 players competed in the final round.

The European Tour remains in the Middle East next week for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in Doha, the final event of the Desert Swing.

2020 Oman Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sami Valimaki -13 74 67 64 70 275 €265,121.34
2 Brandon Stone -13 67 71 67 70 275 €176,747.56
3 Adrien Saddier -12 72 68 67 69 276 €99,581.85
T4 Mikko Korhonen -11 73 67 65 72 277 €73,493.32
T4 Guido Migliozzi -11 66 72 68 71 277 €73,493.32
T6 Alejandro Cañizares -9 70 69 72 68 279 €44,700.48
T6 George Coetzee -9 68 73 72 66 279 €44,700.48
T6 Rasmus Højgaard -9 67 68 70 74 279 €44,700.48
T6 Jordan Smith -9 70 70 67 72 279 €44,700.48
T10 Ross Fisher -8 68 75 70 67 280 €25,710.73
T10 Grant Forrest -8 70 73 69 68 280 €25,710.73
T10 Lorenzo Gagli -8 69 70 73 68 280 €25,710.73
T10 Martin Kaymer -8 73 69 67 71 280 €25,710.73
T10 Joost Luiten -8 69 69 67 75 280 €25,710.73
T10 Antoine Rozner -8 71 70 70 69 280 €25,710.73
T10 Clément Sordet -8 70 71 66 73 280 €25,710.73
T10 Connor Syme -8 73 70 69 68 280 €25,710.73
T18 Nicolas Colsaerts -7 69 67 73 72 281 €18,611.94
T18 Gavin Green -7 71 70 73 67 281 €18,611.94
T18 Matthew Jordan -7 77 67 71 66 281 €18,611.94
T18 Taehee Lee -7 67 75 70 69 281 €18,611.94
T18 Haotong Li -7 73 69 68 71 281 €18,611.94
T18 Shaun Norris -7 72 71 70 68 281 €18,611.94
T18 Robin Roussel -7 75 69 67 70 281 €18,611.94
T25 S.S.P. Chawrasia -6 68 75 72 67 282 €15,589.49
T25 Zander Lombard -6 68 73 76 65 282 €15,589.49
T25 Callum Shinkwin -6 69 70 66 77 282 €15,589.49
T25 Paul Waring -6 70 73 68 71 282 €15,589.49
T25 Fabrizio Zanotti -6 69 70 71 72 282 €15,589.49
T30 Stephen Gallacher -5 68 67 74 74 283 €12,991.24
T30 Maximilian Kieffer -5 72 72 73 66 283 €12,991.24
T30 Richard Mcevoy -5 70 68 74 71 283 €12,991.24
T30 Adrian Otaegui -5 68 74 68 73 283 €12,991.24
T30 Kalle Samooja -5 71 65 72 75 283 €12,991.24
T30 Justin Walters -5 69 74 67 73 283 €12,991.24
T36 Marcus Armitage -4 72 72 71 69 284 €10,658.12
T36 Jager De -4 69 72 70 73 284 €10,658.12
T36 Thomas Detry -4 71 72 71 70 284 €10,658.12
T36 Rikard Karlberg -4 72 70 71 71 284 €10,658.12
T36 Robert Rock -4 73 65 71 75 284 €10,658.12
T36 Cormac Sharvin -4 75 67 72 70 284 €10,658.12
T36 Driel Van -4 71 69 72 72 284 €10,658.12
T43 Maverick Antcliff -3 72 71 72 70 285 €8,431.05
T43 Victor Dubuisson -3 68 75 69 73 285 €8,431.05
T43 Benjamin Hebert -3 71 72 70 72 285 €8,431.05
T43 Søren Kjeldsen -3 71 70 73 71 285 €8,431.05
T43 Alexander Levy -3 69 75 71 70 285 €8,431.05
T43 Chris Paisley -3 73 69 71 72 285 €8,431.05
T43 Jeunghun Wang -3 71 68 72 74 285 €8,431.05
T50 Ashley Chesters -2 73 70 74 69 286 €6,681.21
T50 Jamie Donaldson -2 71 73 71 71 286 €6,681.21
T50 Edoardo Molinari -2 70 72 72 72 286 €6,681.21
T50 Jeff Winther -2 69 72 69 76 286 €6,681.21
T54 Richard Bland -1 72 71 69 75 287 €5,169.98
T54 Calum Hill -1 73 68 74 72 287 €5,169.98
T54 Nicolai Højgaard -1 73 71 71 72 287 €5,169.98
T54 Adrian Meronk -1 73 71 71 72 287 €5,169.98
T54 James Morrison -1 74 70 72 71 287 €5,169.98
T54 Ben Stow -1 73 69 73 72 287 €5,169.98
T60 Steven Brown E 69 74 71 74 288 €4,374.60
T60 Johannes Veerman E 72 70 73 73 288 €4,374.60
T62 Aaron Cockerill 1 69 73 70 77 289 €3,976.91
T62 Joel Sjöholm 1 72 70 71 76 289 €3,976.91
T62 Meijel Van 1 72 72 71 74 289 €3,976.91
T65 Darren Fichardt 2 74 69 73 74 290 €3,579.22
T65 Pablo Larrazábal 2 73 70 74 73 290 €3,579.22
T67 Dean Burmester 3 73 71 73 74 291 €3,113.35
T67 Scott Hend 3 70 72 72 77 291 €3,113.35
T67 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 3 70 73 73 75 291 €3,113.35
T67 Brar Singh 3 71 73 73 74 291 €3,113.35
71 Sean Crocker 4 72 71 71 78 292 €2,386
72 Benjamin Poke 5 71 73 72 77 293 €2,383
73 Andrea Pavan 6 71 72 70 81 294 €2,380
T74 Bryce Easton 2 72 71 75 MDF 218 €0
T74 Renato Paratore 2 71 73 74 MDF 218 €0
T74 Lee Slattery 2 73 71 74 MDF 218 €0
T77 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 3 71 73 75 MDF 219 €0
T77 Peter Hanson 3 70 74 75 MDF 219 €0
T77 Andy Sullivan 3 68 76 75 MDF 219 €0

