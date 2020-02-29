The 2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship purse is set for $650,000, with the winner's share coming in at $117,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Web.com Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The El Bosque Mexico Championship field is headed by the likes of Will Wilcox, Ryan Ruffels and more.

The event is played this year at El Bosque Country Club in Leon, Guanajuato in Mexico.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the sixth event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a regular season of 24 events leading up to a three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series.

During the regular-season events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the El Bosque Mexico Championship will also earn 14 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2020 El Bosque Mexico Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout