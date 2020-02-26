2020 The Honda Classic streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 The Honda Classic features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on the Bear Trap at PGA National. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 The Honda Classic online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for the Masters, The Players, the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day. NBC Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

NBC Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 The Honda Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 27

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2:30-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 1