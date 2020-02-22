2020 Oman Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Oman Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman.
The Oman Open field is headlined by Eddie Pepperell, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Detry.
This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first European Tour event after the WGC-Mexico Championship.
Kurt Kitayama won last year, but he is not defending his title this year after playing in Mexico last week.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship, should they choose to play.
The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, but none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Oman Open field
- Azzan Al Rumhy
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Ashley Chesters
- Jinho Choi
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bradley Dredge
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Oliver Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Bailey Gill
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Justin Harding
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Paul Lawrie
- Min Woo Lee
- Taehee Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- José-Filipe Lima
- Zander Lombard
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mcevoy
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Kyongjun Moon
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Ben Stow
- James Sugrue
- Justin Suh
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Toby Tree
- Sami Valimaki
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Johannes Veerman
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2020 Oman Open field
There are no top 50 players in the Oman Open field this year.