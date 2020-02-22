2020 Oman Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Oman Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman.

The Oman Open field is headlined by Eddie Pepperell, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Detry.

This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the first European Tour event after the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Kurt Kitayama won last year, but he is not defending his title this year after playing in Mexico last week.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of the WGC-Mexico Championship, should they choose to play.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, but none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Oman Open field

Azzan Al Rumhy

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Ashley Chesters

Jinho Choi

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Bradley Dredge

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Oliver Fisher

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Bailey Gill

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Justin Harding

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Sihwan Kim

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Paul Lawrie

Min Woo Lee

Taehee Lee

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

José-Filipe Lima

Zander Lombard

Joost Luiten

Richard Mcevoy

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Kyongjun Moon

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Travis Smyth

Sebastian Soderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Ben Stow

James Sugrue

Justin Suh

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Toby Tree

Sami Valimaki

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Johannes Veerman

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2020 Oman Open field

There are no top 50 players in the Oman Open field this year.