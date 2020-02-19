2020 Puerto Rico Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2020 Puerto Rico Open begins with the strongest field of the year so far gathered together at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Coco Beach Golf and Country Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes to the top 65 and ties. All four rounds are aired on Golf Channel for this opposite-field event.

Martin Trainer is defending champion, as a hungry field including Viktor Hovland and Maverick McNealy seek a big win.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 2:30 to 4:30 or 5 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Puerto Rico Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Puerto Rico Open TV times and schedule.

2020 Puerto Rico Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern