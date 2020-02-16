2020 Lecom Suncoast Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2020 Lecom Suncoast Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Andrew Novak, who picked up his first-ever Korn Ferry Tour win at Lakewood National Golf Club in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

The American won the tournament by a shot over fellow American John Chin with a four-round total of 23-under 265. Novak birdied the final two holes of the tournament to earn the win.

Taylor Montgomery finished alone in third, two shots behind Novak.

Greyson Sigg, David Kocher and Chandler Blanchet all finished in a tie for fourth place.

Novak won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Lecom Suncoast Classic recap notes

This was the first event of the season on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule played in the United States.

This was the second year for the Lecom Suncoast Classic, with Lecom moving its sponsorship from an upstate New York event to this one.

This is the fifth event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a regular season of 24 events leading up to a three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series. During the regular-season events, a player who wins on the Korn Ferry Tour earns 500 points.

The top 25 players at the end of the regular season earn a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

2020 Lecom Suncoast Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Andrew Novak -23 69 64 66 66 265 $108,000
2 John Chin -22 68 66 68 64 266 $54,000
3 Taylor Montgomery -21 65 69 69 64 267 $36,000
T4 David Kocher -20 71 64 67 66 268 $23,500
T4 Greyson Sigg -20 66 67 68 67 268 $23,500
T4 Chandler Blanchet -20 69 67 65 67 268 $23,500
T7 T.J. Vogel -19 66 67 71 65 269 $17,175
T7 Drew Weaver -19 70 67 66 66 269 $17,175
T7 J.T. Griffin -19 69 66 67 67 269 $17,175
T7 Jack Maguire -19 66 66 67 70 269 $17,175
T11 Lee Hodges -18 67 70 68 65 270 $12,015
T11 Benjamin Silverman -18 67 67 70 66 270 $12,015
T11 Dylan Wu -18 66 69 68 67 270 $12,015
T11 Taylor Moore -18 67 68 67 68 270 $12,015
T11 Robert Garrigus -18 70 62 69 69 270 $12,015
T11 Sebastian Vazquez -18 70 65 67 68 270 $12,015
T17 Mike Weir -17 70 68 68 65 271 $9,000
T17 Jamie Lovemark -17 68 69 68 66 271 $9,000
T17 Eric Cole -17 68 69 66 68 271 $9,000
T20 Paul Barjon -16 71 66 70 65 272 $6,580
T20 Joey Garber -16 68 65 71 68 272 $6,580
T20 Austin Smotherman -16 67 68 69 68 272 $6,580
T20 Jimmy Stanger -16 66 70 67 69 272 $6,580
T20 Alex Chiarella -16 69 64 68 71 272 $6,580
T20 Peter Uihlein -16 68 64 66 74 272 $6,580
T26 John VanDerLaan -15 70 67 70 66 273 $4,568
T26 Will Zalatoris -15 71 68 65 69 273 $4,568
T26 Adam Svensson -15 68 66 70 69 273 $4,568
T26 Taylor Pendrith -15 68 66 70 69 273 $4,568
T26 Carl Yuan -15 69 65 70 69 273 $4,568
T26 Kevin Dougherty -15 70 65 69 69 273 $4,568
T32 Charlie Saxon -14 67 70 71 66 274 $3,690
T32 Nick Hardy -14 70 69 68 67 274 $3,690
T32 Shawn Stefani -14 69 67 71 67 274 $3,690
T32 Kyle Jones -14 70 69 66 69 274 $3,690
T32 Luke Guthrie -14 68 65 70 71 274 $3,690
T32 Jamie Arnold -14 66 72 65 71 274 $3,690
T38 Ryan Blaum -13 70 67 72 66 275 $3,039
T38 Grant Hirschman -13 67 71 70 67 275 $3,039
T38 Sang-Moon Bae -13 67 70 70 68 275 $3,039
T38 Dru Love -13 70 68 68 69 275 $3,039
T38 Tyrone Van Aswegen -13 69 65 71 70 275 $3,039
T38 Zecheng Dou -13 69 69 65 72 275 $3,039
T38 Nicolas Echavarria -13 71 65 67 72 275 $3,039
T45 Chad Ramey -12 72 67 69 68 276 $2,690
T45 Mito Pereira -12 70 67 71 68 276 $2,690
T45 Whee Kim -12 67 72 68 69 276 $2,690
T45 Shad Tuten -12 72 67 68 69 276 $2,690
T45 Zach Wright -12 70 68 69 69 276 $2,690
T45 Curtis Thompson -12 69 69 68 70 276 $2,690
T51 Ryan Ruffels -11 71 67 69 70 277 $2,568
T51 Mark Baldwin -11 68 70 68 71 277 $2,568
T53 Jonathan Randolph -10 68 71 71 68 278 $2,532
T53 Stephan Jaeger -10 72 63 74 69 278 $2,532
T53 Ryan Brehm -10 71 66 70 71 278 $2,532
T56 Erik Compton -9 71 67 72 69 279 $2,490
T56 David Lipsky -9 69 70 68 72 279 $2,490
T56 Jared Wolfe -9 70 67 70 72 279 $2,490
T56 Daniel McCarthy -9 66 69 70 74 279 $2,490
T60 Chip McDaniel -8 68 71 72 69 280 $2,448
T60 Dawie van der Walt -8 72 65 73 70 280 $2,448
T60 Jason Millard -8 69 70 69 72 280 $2,448
T63 Trevor Cone -7 71 68 76 66 281 $2,418
T63 Daniel Miernicki -7 70 68 72 71 281 $2,418
T65 Matt Hutchins -6 72 67 71 72 282 $2,394
T65 Will Cannon -6 69 70 70 73 282 $2,394
67 Ben Kohles -5 67 70 71 75 283 $2,376
T68 Bhavik Patel -4 71 67 71 75 284 $2,358
T68 Julian Etulain -4 70 69 69 76 284 $2,358
70 Tag Ridings -3 71 66 73 75 285 $2,340

