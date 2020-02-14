The 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open purse is set for $1.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $195,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open field is headed by Nelly Korda, Stacy Lewis and Lydia Ko.

This is the second event of the Asia-Pacific Swing, which has been truncated by three events due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Toto Japan Classic get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

The top 70 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The event is played this year at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia.

2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout