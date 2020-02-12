Phil Mickelson’s caddie, Tim Mickelson, is taking the week off for The Genesis Invitational

Phil Mickelson and his brother, Tim, have been working together as a solid player-caddie duo for a few years now, ever since Jim "Bones" Mackay went from looper to announcer.

However, caddies get injuries, too, and they can be worn down from the grind of carrying a 40 lbs. bag all around PGA Tour host courses.

That's why Tim Mickelson is taking the week off from caddying for Phil Mickelson at this week's The Genesis Invitational. Mickelson shared the news on Twitter.

Due to a couple lingering injuries, with Phil’s blessing and encouragement I’m taking this week off from caddying to rest and recover. Andrew Getson will be on the bag this week for me. Gotta be healthy for the ‘majors’ stretch coming up soon. — Tim Mickelson (@goodwalkspoiled) February 12, 2020

Tim Mickelson has Phil's blessing this week to get a little rest and relaxation, while Mickelson's swing coach, Andrew Getson, tags in as caddie. However, no matter what happens at Riviera, Tim Mickelson is going to get at least two weeks off.

Phil Mickelson is playing Riviera, which is the fifth consecutive week he's played a tournament around the world. The pair have gone from Palm Springs for The American Express, which Mickelson hosts, to Torrey Pines in San Diego, to Saudi Arabia, back to Pebble Beach and now in Los Angeles.

Phil Mickelson said earlier in the week on Twitter that he will not play in the WGC-Mexico Championship if he earns enough Official World Golf Ranking points this week to jump back into the world top 50 for the first time since ending a 23-year reign inside that water mark back in October 2019. Mickelson said he will be on vacation with his family.