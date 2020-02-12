PGA Tour Series China postpones Q-School and delays early season schedule

Amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, PGA Tour Series China has announced it is postponing its two qualifying tournaments set for Indonesia and Thailand.

The Tour notified players scheduled to compete in those tournaments before announcing the postponements. The Tour is now targeting rescheduling for those events in the end of April or early May. The Indonesia site was announced initially as a replacement site for the originally schedule Q-School in Haikou, China, with the event moved after the initial outbreak.

Pushing back the two Q-School tournaments has also compelled PGA Tour Series China to postpone the first four tournaments on the released regular season schedule. The four tournaments were to run consecutively in a period from March 27 through April 19.

The 10-tournament series is now set to begin sometime in late May or early June.

“We watched and scrutinized the situation closely, and we did not make this decision lightly. After consultation with a variety of agencies, we determined postponement of the Qualifying Tournaments and the start of the regular season are the best courses of action at this time,” said Greg Carlson, PGA Tour Series China Executive Director.

“This is a major international health issue, and we will do everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of our players and everybody else associated with these two tournaments."

The Tour is aware of the logistical and financial issues the delays could cause players.

“We know this alters our players’ plans, and we have been in communication with them, keeping them abreast of the situation," said Carlson.

"Players who signed up for either of these tournaments will have the choice of re-entering the rescheduled Qualifying Tournaments or receiving full refunds on their application fees.”