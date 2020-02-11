2020 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open betting odds have been released for the week at Royal Adelaide Golf Club in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia.
The betting favorite this week is Minjee Lee, with the Korean-born Aussie coming in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds to start the week.
Nelly Korda, who is the defending champion here, is at 10-to-1.
So Yeon Ryu, who lost in a playoff last week at the Vic Open, is at 12-to-1, while Hye Jin Choi is at 17-to-1.
2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open expert picks and bets
The ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open returns to Royal Adelaide Golf Club for the first time since 2017, when Ha Na Jang won the title.
Karrie Webb is the all-time winningest player in event history, notching five victories in this tournament. Her last win came in 2014.
This is the final event of the LPGA's early-season Asia-Pacific swing. The next three scheduled events were cancelled over fears of the spread of coronavirus.
Win bets
Minjee Lee: Lee found herself with a good chance to win going into Sunday on a tough scoring week. She's done well in the Aussie swing in her career, and she was T-3 at this venue in 2017.
Madelene Sagstrom: Sagstrom has been on fire of late, and there's no reason to think she's suddenly going to stop against a weaker field. Let's throw out that 81 in crazy conditions at the Vic Open.
Leona Maguire: Maguire is a born winner. She's a great player and almost got into a playoff at the Vic Open. She could jump all over this field.
2020 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open betting odds
- Minjee Lee: +800
- Nelly Korda: +1000
- So Yeon Ryu: +1200
- Hye-Jin Choi: +1700
- Su Oh: +1900
- Amy Yang: +2100
- Inbee Park: +2300
- Jeongeun Lee6: +2500
- Ayean Cho: +2900
- Madelene Sagstrom: +3300
- Brittany Altomare: +3400
- Ji-Yai Shin: +3400
- Lizette Salas: +3400
- Hannah Green: +3500
- Georgia Hall: +4100
- Caroline Masson: +4100
- Yu Liu: +4100
- Marina Alex: +4100
- Celine Boutier: +4100
- Hee Jeong Lim: +4600
- Lydia Ko: +5600
- Bronte Law: +6700
- Azahara Munoz: +6700
- Hee Young Park: +6700
- Ally McDonald: +6900
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +7200
- Yealimi Noh: +7700
- Haru Nomura: +7700
- Anne van Dam: +8200
- Jing Yan: +9200
- Stacy Lewis: +9200
- Alena Sharp: +9900
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +10200
- Yui Kawamoto: +10200
- Xiyu Lin: +10200
- Leona Maguire: +10200
- Jane Park: +10200
- Nicole Broch Larsen: +11200
- Kristen Gillman: +12600
- Cydney Clanton: +12600
- Cristie Kerr: +12600
- Pornanong Phatlum: +12600
- Marianne Skarpnord: +12600
- Katherine Kirk: +14100
- Austin Ernst: +14100
- Christina Kim: +14100
- Stephanie Meadow: +14100
- Christine Wolf: +14100
- Pei-Ying Tsai: +15100
- Dana Finkelstein: +15100
- Morgan Pressel: +16100
- Peiyun Chien: +16100
- Maria Fernanda Torres: +16100
- Anna Nordqvist: +17600
- Jenny Shin: +17600
- Jenny Coleman: +17600
- Aditi Ashok: +20100
- Jeong Eun Lee: +20100
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +20100
- Mi Hyang Lee: +20100
- Linnea Strom: +20100
- Erika Hara: +20100
- Wei-Ling Hsu: +20100
- Cheyenne Knight: +20100
- Robyn Choi: +20100
- Andrea Lee: +20100
- Sarah Kemp: +20100
- Ssu-chia Cheng: +20100
- Caroline Hedwall: +20100
- Amy Olson: +22600
- Pernilla Lindberg: +22600
- Cheyenne Woods: +22600
- Patty Tavatanakit: +22600
- Meghan Maclaren: +22600
- Lindy Duncan: +25100
- Jennifer Song: +25100
- Ho-Yu An: +25100
- Charlotte Thomas: +25100
- Wichanee Meechai: +27600
- Karis Davidson: +27600
- Perrine Delacour: +27600
- Karrie Webb: +28400
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +30100
- Sarah Schmelzel: +30100
- Lauren Stephenson: +30100
- Haeji Kang: +30100
- Klara Spilkova: +30100
- Albane Valenzuela: +30100
- Ashleigh Buhai: +30100
- Sakura Yokomine: +30100
- Sarah Jane Smith: +30100
- Pavarisa Yoktuan: +30100
- Yuri Yoshida: +30100
- Na Yeon Choi: +30100
- Gemma Dryburgh: +30100
- Ryann OToole: +35100
- Tiffany Chan: +35100
- Kelly Tan: +35100
- Kim Kaufman: +35100
- Katherine Perry: +35100
- Tiffany Joh: +35100
- Charlotte Heath: +35100
- Mel Reid: +40100
- Mariajo Uribe: +40100
- Emma Talley: +40100
- Ayako Uehara: +40100
- Yuka Saso: +40100
- Maria Fassi: +40100
- Mind Muangkhumsakul: +40100
- Esther Lee: +40100
- Manon De Roey: +40100
- Jennifer Chang: +40100
- Dottie Ardina: +50100
- Mariah Stackhouse: +50100
- Whitney Hillier: +50100
- Elizabeth Szokol: +50100
- Robynn Ree: +50100
- Tonje Daffinrud: +50100
- Stephanie Bunque: +50100
- Laura Davies: +50100
- Ling Jie Chen: +50100
- Stephanie Na: +60100
- Lindsey Weaver: +60100
- Julieta Granada: +60100
- Lauren Kim: +60100
- Giulia Molinaro: +60100
- Daniela Darquea: +60100
- Beatriz Recari: +60100
- Jillian Hollis: +60100
- Suzuka Yamaguchi: +75100
- Daniela Holmqvist: +75100
- Katja Pogacar: +100100
- Munchin Keh: +100100
- Hui-Wen Chiu: +100100
- Alana Uriell: +100100
- Min A Yoon: +121300
- Felicity Johnson: +125100
- Tahnia Ravnjak: +125100
- Hanee Song: +150100