2020 Chubb Classic betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 Chubb Classic betting odds have been released for the week at The Classics at Lely Resort in Naples, Fla..

The betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds after a good run on the European Tour in Dubai and winning the season-opener in Hawaii.

Bernhard Langer is next best at 10-to-1, after having contended in both events this season before falling short.

Fred Couples is the horse-for-course pick this week, coming in at 11-to-1 with a playoff loss in Hawaii to Jimenez.

The Chubb Classic is one of the longer-running PGA Tour Champions events. It started in 1988, and the Naples stop has been an anchor in the schedule ever since.

The Classics and Lely Resort is a new venue this year, moving away from TwinEagles Golf Club after seven years.

Miguel Angel Jimenez: He seems the best player on the circuit right now, and he's been playing well on any tour, including the European Tour

Doug Barron: Barron seems to have continued his solid run going back to last summer. He's capitalizing on opportunities he created for himself.

Brett Quigley: Quigley was the winner in Morocco to earn his PGA Tour Champions card. Hard to pick a longshot on this Tour, so why not go with the last winner?

2020 Chubb Classic betting odds