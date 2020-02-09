The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has reached the 54-hole mark, and that means cut day for both the professional and pro-am events.

On the pro side, the top 60 players and ties get to compete in the final round at Pebble Beach.

On the pro-am side, the top 25 teams get to the final round. Exactly 25 teams make the cut.

This year, more than 25 teams were inside the cut line of 18-under total. It's at that point that the tournament officials turn the scores of the pros in the pro-am teams to determine the teams that get into Sunday's finale.

It was a case of six teams for five spots. The odd team out was Chris Kirk and Murray Demo. They will not play in the final round.

Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald are the 2018 champions in the pro-am and have the lead over Phil Mickelson and Steve Young on 27-under total.

Paul Casey and Don Colleran are defending champions and tied for seventh on 22 under.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams to make the cut, leaderboard