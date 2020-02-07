How to sign up for PGA Tour Live through Amazon Prime or NBC Sports Gold

PGA Tour Live is a great way for golf fans to get maximum golf coverage from the Tour's weekly schedule.

Launching on Thursday morning most weeks of the PGA Tour season, PGA Tour Live offers early-round streaming of events. They show 18-hole, end-to-end coverage of two featured groups, both in the morning and afternoon session. PGA Tour Live also has coverage of featured holes on each week's tournament host course during the TV broadcast window for each day.

PGA Tour Live offers a broadcast which relies on ShotLink data to illuminate how the best players in the world perform. Customers can also get compact, full-round replays for each golfer featured in the featured groups coverage.

Golf fans can purchase PGA Tour Live through one of two providers for the 2019-2020 season: Amazon or NBC Sports Gold. Regardless of platform, PGA Tour Live is $9.99 per month or $64.99 up front for a full season.

If you choose to sign up for PGA Tour Live through Amazon, you can purchased featured groups coverage. Amazon Prime members get featured holes coverage included with their membership.

If you don't have Amazon prime or don't wish to use the Amazon platform, NBC Sports Gold offers both featured groups and featured holes with their membership.