Rory McIlroy commits to play 2020 Valero Texas Open week before the Masters

Rory McIlroy is adding to his 2020 schedule, as he has committed to competing in the 2020 Valero Texas Open the week prior to the Masters.

McIlroy, who is set to become world No. 1 while idle during the week of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, will be appearing in the tournament for the first time since 2013.

When McIlroy played in this event seven years ago, the Ulsterman was looking for some form and momentum heading into the 2013 Masters. He finished runner-up at TPC San Antonio.

Adding this event this his schedule will give him a jam-packed schedule heading into the Masters.

McIlroy will play The Genesis Invitational at Riviera, and then he'll head to Mexico City for the WGC-Mexico Championship. After a week off, he'll play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Following another week off, he'll play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the Valero Texas Open and the Masters.

At August National, McIlroy will seek to complete the career Grand Slam by winning the green jacket, which has slipped through his fingers multiple times over the years. McIlroy is the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and The Players champion, but he hasn't won a major championship since going back-to-back in the 2014 British Open Championship and PGA Championship.