2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am one-and-done fantasy golf picks

With the PGA Tour deciding to offer a one-and-done fantasy golf platform, as well the increasing number of private one-and-done leagues, we here at Golf News Net will offer weekly one-and-done fantasy golf picks separate from our weekly fantasy golf rankings and picks.

We began with the 2019 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, continue at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in August 2020, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, the PGA Tour arrives in Arizona for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's the biggest party in golf, and the tournament itself can at times feel like a bit of a sideshow to the mass of people gathered at TPC Scottsdale. However, this is an important tournament with a solid field.

2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am One and Done picks

Dustin Johnson: DJ is a two-time winner at Pebble, has a comfortable partner and is coming off a runner-up finish in his Saudi Arabia title defense. Worth a look if you don't like him in majors or a specific tournament.

Jason Day: Look, Day isn't his best self, and we know that. However, his record in this event -- which is a slog -- is remarkable and relevant.

JB Holmes: Not saying you should pick this guy, but he's been playing well the last two weeks. Turtles like turtle sanctuaries.

Russell Knox: Knox seems to be on the come. He's a top-40 caliber player when he's at his best, and he's been working on getting longer.

My pick this week will be Jason Day. I think this is where he fares best, and the Aussies have been on a good run.

2019-2020 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks