Golf Channel reporter Alexandra O'Laughlin: Pictures, bio
02/01/2020 at 10:10 am
Alexandra O'Laughlin is a rising star in the Golf Channel family, joining in May 2017 as a reporter and correspondent.

O'Laughlin has been a fitness model, worked as a reporter for a CBS affiliate and has been featured on Back9Network. She played as a high-level amateur as a junior and college golfer, so she certainly has game. She started with Golf Channel by covering covering the NCAA golf championships and other events from Orlando.

O'Laughlin has become a bigger presence at Golf Channel, particularly on digital and social coverage of events. She has done an increasing number of travel pieces for the network.

There's talk O'Laughlin could be in line for an even larger opportunity with Golf Channel in the future.

