2020 Morocco Champions final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Morocco Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Brett Quigley, who won the first-ever stroke-play PGA Tour Champions event in Africa at Samanah Golf Club in Marrakech, Morocco.

Quigley earned a one-stroke victory over Stephen Ames, finishing the 54-hole event on 15-under 201. Ames tried to hole out for birdie on the final hole of the tournament, playing alongside Quigley and Bernhard Langer, but was unable to force a playoff.

Doug Barron and Scott Parel finished in a tie for third place on 11-under total.

Woody Austin, Jose Maria Olazabal and Langer finished on 10-under total for a joint fifth-place finish.

Quigley won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Morocco Champions recap notes

This was Quigley's first professional win since the 2001 Arkansas Open on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.

With the win, Quigley earns PGA Tour Champions full-time status, giving him more playing opportunities and the ability to set an actual schedule. He follows Doug Barron, who won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in 2019 as a Monday qualifier, as the latest player to earn status with a win.

Quigley earns 320,000 Charles Schwab Cup points with the win, translating dollars into points throughout the regular season.

This tournament ran from Thursday through Saturday, as often happens in the Muslim world.

2020 Morocco Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

