How much does it cost to play golf at TPC Scottsdale?

You've been watching the Waste Management Phoenix Open, seeing how much fun the par-3 16th is, and you're wondering how much it costs to play at TPC Scottsdale on the Stadium Course that hosts the tournament.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap.

If you want to play TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, you will be paying a hefty price. In the weeks after the Phoenix Open, which is the high season for golf in the area, the TPC Scottsdale green fee is as high as $384 at the peak of the day. The green fee goes down after 2 p.m., going to $259.

The prices start to take a dip in April, dropping down to a maximum of $289 per player.

If you decide to go to TPC Scottsdale later in the year, when the Arizona desert weather is much hotter, then the rates go down significantly. Then again, you'll have to deal with 100-degree (or higher) temperatures and will need a lot of water to get through the round. Either play early in the morning or after 4 p.m. to give yourself the best chance to avoid hazardous heat.

The best way to go to play TPC Scottsdale is with a package through TPC Vacations or a similar provider. For example, the Stadium Package offers a round at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course and a night at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess hotel for $736 per player.

For $1,733 per player, a package with three nights' accommodations at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and two rounds on the Stadium Course is available.