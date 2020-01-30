2020 Masters odds: Which golfers are the favorites for the first men’s major of the year?

The 2020 Masters is a little more than two months from now. The first men's major of the year follows a great tournament in The Players Championship, which sets the stage for a six-month run that features the four men's majors in the middle.

With a handful of PGA Tour events in the books for 2020, golf fans and punters are starting to turn their eye toward Augusta, thinking about which golfers could have the best chance to win the green jacket.

For golf fans where betting is legal, looking at the 2020 Masters betting odds might become a weekly peek until early April. We make our first look now, with odds from Betway that will give us an idea of who the oddsmakers think might be a popular or appetizing bet for the Masters.

At the end of January, there are three co-favorites for the 2020 Masters. Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods, world No. 1 Brooks Koepka and reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Rory McIlroy all come in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds at Betway88 golf bets.

Woods has won since his incredible fifth Masters victory, taking his 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Japan on a course that, like Augusta National, requires patience and working the ball comfortably both ways. He fared well enough in his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, a tournament which he has won eight times in his career.

Koepka is coming off two off-season knee procedures and rehabs, looking to play his way into good form as he regains strength. His record in the majors going back to 2017 is impossible to question. He has four major wins in the last 12 majors played, which is a historic clip. He's also improved his Masters finish every single time he has played in the competition, including a runner-up finish last year. Can he go one better?

McIlroy is on the verge of becoming the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has enjoyed (or been tormented by) several close calls in the last decade. He drives the ball brilliantly, and he hit high approach shots. The question is if he can avoid three-putts and make enough birdies away from the par 5s to win the tournament and complete the career Grand Slam.

There are other potentially fascinating names that could be a major winner in 2020. Jon Rahm notched his first top-five finish in a major last year at the US Open, and his tee ball can prove handy at the Masters. He's 14-to-1 to win.

Lee Westwood just won on the European Tour to jump back in the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He's been so close to winning a major in his career, including at the Masters, that it's hard to ignore him -- especially after Tiger Woods won last year. Westwood is at 100-to-1.

Sungjae Im took the PGA Tour by storm in 2018-2019, winning the Rookie of the Year award and becoming the PGA Tour's iron man. So many players and caddies have spoken publicly about how impressed they've been by the young Korean. He's going to eventually win and win big on the PGA Tour. At 80-to-1 at Betway, he's in an interesting position as a Masters rookie. A rookie hasn't won the Masters since 1979. Maybe the rookies are due.

2020 Masters betting odds