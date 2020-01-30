16th hole at TPC Scottsdale: Who has made a hole-in-one during the Phoenix Open?

The Waste Management Phoenix Open and the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale have delivered on some of the most entertaining holes-in-one in PGA Tour history, including what may well go down as the all-time best.

In the history of the Phoenix Open and its time at TPC Scottsdale, the 16th hole has seen nine in-tournament aces.

Tiger Woods had the best hole-in-one, doing it on the 16th in the third round in the 1997 edition of the event, before the modern stadium seating enclosing the hole existed.

Since Woods' ace, four others have accomplished the feat, including Steve Stricker the very next day with a 6-iron, compared to Woods' 9-iron.

The two most-recent 16th hole aces were Jarrod Lyle in 2011 and Francesco Molinari in 2015.

