2020 Ladies European Tour schedule adds 7 tournament, dramatic prize money increase

The supergroup that has come together to revitalize the Ladies European Tour is already paying huge dividends, and those dividends come in the form of a full 2020 schedule.

The 2020 Ladies European Tour schedule features 24 events worth a total of nearly €18 million, marking an increase of seven tournaments over last year and a €4.5 million hike in prize money.

As important as the volume of events is how many of them are played in Europe. There are 15 events scheduled to play on the continent, lowering travel costs for players and improving the viability of playing a full schedule.

The Ladies European Tour will co-sanction three LPGA events, including The Evian Championship, the AIG Women's British Open and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open. With the addition of The Saudi Ladies Championship, which has a $1 million purse, the LET schedule offers four tournaments with purses of at least $1 million. Details are expected on a fifth such event, based in the United Kingdom.

The Olympic women's golf tournament in Tokyo is also considered part of the schedule.

The Ladies European Tour had already announced a new season-long race called the Race to Costa del Sol. With the conclusion of the season-ending tournament, Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España Femenino in November, the top three players in the standings will receive a share of the €250,000 bonus pool.

Much of the improved schedule is thanks to the formation of the joint LET-LPGA venture, which was finalized in November. Since then, the R&A and European Tour have joined on to offer resources, including cash and influence, to help further the joint venture's goal of increasing playing opportunities for female professionals in Europe.

“The LET and the LPGA only began working together in September 2019, but we’ve been blown away with the results in the first 90 days and the positive response from across the golf industry,” said LPGA commissioner Mike Whan. “With overall purse increases and seven new events, our athletes will have more opportunities for success. It’s exciting to think what we can accomplish after a full year of working with our new Board. We have a long way to go, but I’m so happy to say that this is the best position that European women’s professional golf has ever been in.”

The LET announced earlier this week they named former interim CEO Alexandra Armas to the position on a permanent basis. She is excited for the future of this tour.

"What we have achieved in the last 90 days in incredible and this is just the start of a new direction for the LET," Armas said.

2020 Ladies European Tour schedule