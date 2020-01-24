2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jared Wolfe, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win with a four-shot win at Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.
Wolfe beat Brandon Harkins for a comfortable breakthrough victory, getting to 18-under 270 in a tournament that didn't experience the same kind of windy conditions as the prior week in Exuma.
Billy Kennerly, Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy all finished tied for third place on 13-under total.
Wolfe won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
Bahamas Great Abaco Classic recap notes
This is the second event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. It ran Sunday through Wednesday, as did the prior event the previous week in Exuma, also in the Bahamas.
Wolfe earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points for the win, and that's awarded to the winner of every regular season event, except for the regular season-ending event in Portland.
2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jared Wolfe
|-18
|67
|69
|65
|69
|270
|$108,000
|2
|Brandon Harkins
|-14
|70
|66
|66
|72
|274
|$54,000
|T3
|Billy Kennerly
|-13
|70
|66
|72
|67
|275
|$28,600
|T3
|Curtis Thompson
|-13
|70
|65
|69
|71
|275
|$28,600
|T3
|Nick Hardy
|-13
|72
|65
|67
|71
|275
|$28,600
|6
|Gregory Yates
|-11
|72
|69
|63
|73
|277
|$20,700
|T7
|Jack Maguire
|-10
|66
|70
|69
|73
|278
|$18,450
|T7
|Roberto Diaz
|-10
|70
|68
|67
|73
|278
|$18,450
|T9
|Kevin Roy
|-9
|68
|68
|70
|73
|279
|$14,798
|T9
|Scott Gutschewski
|-9
|68
|66
|71
|74
|279
|$14,798
|T9
|Grant Hirschman
|-9
|71
|70
|64
|74
|279
|$14,798
|T9
|Callum Tarren
|-9
|70
|67
|67
|75
|279
|$14,798
|T13
|Andrew Novak
|-8
|67
|70
|72
|71
|280
|$10,860
|T13
|Benjamin Silverman
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|72
|280
|$10,860
|T13
|Sean O'Hair
|-8
|74
|64
|69
|73
|280
|$10,860
|T13
|Willy Wilcox
|-8
|71
|64
|71
|74
|280
|$10,860
|T13
|Chip McDaniel
|-8
|71
|66
|67
|76
|280
|$10,860
|18
|Dylan Wu
|-7
|72
|69
|70
|70
|281
|$9,000
|T19
|Austin Smotherman
|-6
|70
|71
|69
|72
|282
|$7,575
|T19
|Daniel Miernicki
|-6
|72
|70
|68
|72
|282
|$7,575
|T19
|Augusto Nunez
|-6
|72
|69
|68
|73
|282
|$7,575
|T19
|T.J. Vogel
|-6
|71
|69
|69
|73
|282
|$7,575
|T23
|Steven Alker
|-5
|72
|68
|72
|71
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Richard S. Johnson
|-5
|71
|66
|74
|72
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-5
|71
|71
|67
|74
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Drew Weaver
|-5
|66
|72
|71
|74
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Joshua Creel
|-5
|69
|69
|71
|74
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Greyson Sigg
|-5
|71
|69
|69
|74
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Will Zalatoris
|-5
|69
|72
|67
|75
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Alex Prugh
|-5
|70
|70
|67
|76
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|John VanDerLaan
|-5
|69
|70
|68
|76
|283
|$4,898
|T23
|Whee Kim
|-5
|68
|70
|68
|77
|283
|$4,898
|T33
|Conrad Shindler
|-4
|72
|68
|72
|72
|284
|$3,570
|T33
|Brady Schnell
|-4
|72
|67
|72
|73
|284
|$3,570
|T33
|Braden Thornberry
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|75
|284
|$3,570
|T33
|Kyle Jones
|-4
|68
|71
|70
|75
|284
|$3,570
|T33
|Zecheng Dou
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|76
|284
|$3,570
|T33
|Ryan Ruffels
|-4
|73
|66
|67
|78
|284
|$3,570
|T39
|Curtis Luck
|-3
|68
|69
|74
|74
|285
|$3,090
|T39
|John Oda
|-3
|67
|74
|70
|74
|285
|$3,090
|T39
|Theo Humphrey
|-3
|68
|72
|69
|76
|285
|$3,090
|T42
|Daniel McCarthy
|-2
|74
|67
|72
|73
|286
|$2,850
|T42
|Luke Guthrie
|-2
|71
|70
|72
|73
|286
|$2,850
|T42
|Zach Wright
|-2
|67
|70
|74
|75
|286
|$2,850
|T42
|Ben Kohles
|-2
|75
|66
|70
|75
|286
|$2,850
|T42
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|75
|286
|$2,850
|T47
|Adam Svensson
|-1
|72
|69
|69
|77
|287
|$2,640
|T47
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|-1
|70
|70
|70
|77
|287
|$2,640
|T47
|Mark Blakefield
|-1
|72
|70
|67
|78
|287
|$2,640
|T47
|Mickey DeMorat
|-1
|68
|65
|74
|80
|287
|$2,640
|T47
|Stephan Jaeger
|-1
|67
|72
|69
|79
|287
|$2,640
|T52
|Camilo Villegas
|E
|69
|67
|77
|75
|288
|$2,538
|T52
|Stephen Franken
|E
|71
|70
|70
|77
|288
|$2,538
|T52
|Dawie van der Walt
|E
|73
|67
|71
|77
|288
|$2,538
|T52
|Chad Ramey
|E
|69
|70
|70
|79
|288
|$2,538
|T56
|David Lingmerth
|1
|71
|70
|74
|74
|289
|$2,502
|T56
|Jamie Arnold
|1
|71
|70
|69
|79
|289
|$2,502
|T58
|Michael Arnaud
|2
|70
|72
|76
|72
|290
|$2,460
|T58
|Jordan Niebrugge
|2
|71
|71
|73
|75
|290
|$2,460
|T58
|Dawson Armstrong
|2
|70
|72
|71
|77
|290
|$2,460
|T58
|Brandon Crick
|2
|69
|72
|71
|78
|290
|$2,460
|T58
|Brent Grant
|2
|73
|69
|69
|79
|290
|$2,460
|T63
|Wade Binfield
|3
|69
|72
|76
|74
|291
|$2,412
|T63
|Chase Wright
|3
|69
|72
|76
|74
|291
|$2,412
|T63
|Justin Lower
|3
|71
|67
|75
|78
|291
|$2,412
|T66
|Derek Ernst
|4
|71
|71
|74
|76
|292
|$2,370
|T66
|Jimmy Stanger
|4
|71
|71
|74
|76
|292
|$2,370
|T66
|Taylor Pendrith
|4
|71
|71
|73
|77
|292
|$2,370
|T66
|Joey Garber
|4
|71
|68
|71
|82
|292
|$2,370
|70
|Carl Yuan
|5
|71
|68
|75
|79
|293
|$2,340
|71
|Alex Cejka
|6
|70
|70
|79
|75
|294
|$2,328
|72
|Martin Piller
|7
|72
|70
|75
|78
|295
|$2,316