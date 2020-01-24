2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Jared Wolfe, who picked up his first Korn Ferry Tour win with a four-shot win at Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas.

Wolfe beat Brandon Harkins for a comfortable breakthrough victory, getting to 18-under 270 in a tournament that didn't experience the same kind of windy conditions as the prior week in Exuma.

Billy Kennerly, Curtis Thompson and Nick Hardy all finished tied for third place on 13-under total.

Wolfe won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic recap notes

This is the second event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. It ran Sunday through Wednesday, as did the prior event the previous week in Exuma, also in the Bahamas.

Wolfe earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points for the win, and that's awarded to the winner of every regular season event, except for the regular season-ending event in Portland.

2020 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

