Which golfer has the most career European PGA Tour wins?

In professional golf, the European Tour all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game. Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career European Tour wins, a player needs 21 European Tour titles.

The man with the most career European Tour wins, Seve Ballesteros, has 50 European Tour-recognized wins. Actually, Tiger Woods has the third-most career European Tour wins thanks to his 15 majors, dominance of the World Golf Championships and wins in other co-sanctioned events.

In total, only 6 players have amassed 30 or more wins in their European Tour careers. The European Tour was founded in 1972.

Golfers with most career European Tour wins