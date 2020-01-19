Which golfer has the most career European PGA Tour wins?
European Tour

01/19/2020 at 9:19 am
Golf News Net


In professional golf, the European Tour all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game. Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career European Tour wins, a player needs 21 European Tour titles.

The man with the most career European Tour wins, Seve Ballesteros, has 50 European Tour-recognized wins. Actually, Tiger Woods has the third-most career European Tour wins thanks to his 15 majors, dominance of the World Golf Championships and wins in other co-sanctioned events.

In total, only 6 players have amassed 30 or more wins in their European Tour careers. The European Tour was founded in 1972.

Golfers with most career European Tour wins

  • 1. Seve Ballesteros -- 50
  • 2. Bernhard Langer -- 42
  • 3. Tiger Woods -- 41
  • 4. Colin Montgomerie -- 31
  • 5. Nick Faldo -- 30
  • 6. Ian Woosnam -- 29
  • 7. Ernie Els -- 28
  • 8. Lee Westwood -- 25
  • 9. José María Olazábal -- 23
  • T10. Miguel Ángel Jiménez -- 21
  • T10. Sam Torrance -- 21
  • T12. Mark James -- 18
  • T12. Sandy Lyle -- 18
  • 14. Mark McNulty -- 16
  • T15. Thomas Bjørn -- 15
  • T15. Pádraig Harrington -- 15
  • T17. Darren Clarke -- 14
  • T17. Retief Goosen -- 14
  • T17. Greg Norman -- 14
  • T20. Paul Casey -- 13
  • T20. Sergio García -- 13
  • T20. Rory McIlroy -- 13
  • T20. Vijay Singh -- 13
  • 24. Ian Poulter -- 12
  • T25. Howard Clark -- 11
  • T25. Robert Karlsson -- 11
  • T25. Martin Kaymer -- 11
  • T25. Charl Schwartzel -- 11
  • T25. Henrik Stenson -- 11
  • T30. Bernard Gallacher -- 10
  • T30. Graham Marsh -- 10
  • T30. Graeme McDowell -- 10
  • T30. Adam Scott -- 10

