2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Korn Ferry Tour

2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

01/16/2020 at 10:11 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tommy Gainey, who earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win in 10 years at Sandals Emerald Bay's Emerald Reef Course on Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Gainey shot an 11-under total of 277 to win the tournament by four shots over John Oda and Dylan Wu. Gainey closed with three consecutive birdies to finish with a final-round 69 and claim the title.

Behind Oda and Wu were four players tied for fourth place: Sean O'Hair, George Cunningham, Will Zalatoris and Jose de Jesus Rodriguez.

Gainey won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic recap notes

This is the first event of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour. It ran Sunday through Wednesday, as will the next event the following week in Abaco, also in the Bahamas.

Gainey earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points for the win, and that's awarded to the winner of every regular season event, except for the regular season-ending event in Portland.

Gainey's win came 35 days after he was arrested in Florida on charges of soliciting a prostitute through a police sting operation.

Winning an event on the Korn Ferry Tour doesn't automatically land a player in the season-ending top 25 who earn PGA Tour cards. Marty Dou, who won this tournament last year, finished 28th in regular season points.

For many players in this field, the event was a chance to earn crucial points which help them after the first reshuffle. The priority order into events is re-calculated after every four tournaments on the schedule.

2020 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tommy Gainey -11 66 75 67 69 277 $108,000
T2 John Oda -7 69 71 70 71 281 $45,000
T2 Dylan Wu -7 67 66 76 72 281 $45,000
T4 Sean O'Hair -6 70 71 69 72 282 $22,425
T4 George Cunningham -6 71 69 69 73 282 $22,425
T4 Will Zalatoris -6 70 74 65 73 282 $22,425
T4 Jose de Jesus Rodriguez -6 69 72 68 73 282 $22,425
8 Davis Riley -4 71 73 72 68 284 $17,700
T9 Adam Svensson -3 69 75 71 70 285 $15,900
T9 Mark Blakefield -3 68 78 68 71 285 $15,900
T11 John VanDerLaan -2 71 75 72 68 286 $12,378
T11 Justin Lower -2 75 72 70 69 286 $12,378
T11 Julian Etulain -2 70 74 71 71 286 $12,378
T11 Ryan Ruffels -2 74 69 70 73 286 $12,378
T11 Ollie Schniederjans -2 73 71 69 73 286 $12,378
T16 Augusto Nunez -1 73 69 74 71 287 $9,600
T16 Willy Wilcox -1 71 73 69 74 287 $9,600
T16 Daniel McCarthy -1 71 73 69 74 287 $9,600
T19 Shane Smith E 73 74 74 67 288 $7,575
T19 Kevin Roy E 70 73 73 72 288 $7,575
T19 Taylor Montgomery E 72 74 70 72 288 $7,575
T19 Brent Grant E 73 71 68 76 288 $7,575
23 Kyle Jones 1 73 70 73 73 289 $6,330
T24 Roberto Diaz 2 71 76 74 69 290 $5,456
T24 Robert Garrigus 2 70 74 75 71 290 $5,456
T24 Greyson Sigg 2 73 71 75 71 290 $5,456
T27 Brandon Harkins 3 74 70 74 73 291 $4,740
T27 Lee Hodges 3 76 70 70 75 291 $4,740
T29 Scott Gutschewski 4 75 72 72 73 292 $4,134
T29 Chase Wright 4 72 72 74 74 292 $4,134
T29 Erik Compton 4 70 74 72 76 292 $4,134
T29 Theo Humphrey 4 73 71 72 76 292 $4,134
T29 Zecheng Dou 4 73 71 71 77 292 $4,134
T34 Steven Alker 5 71 77 75 70 293 $3,510
T34 Taylor Moore 5 73 76 72 72 293 $3,510
T34 T.J. Vogel 5 76 70 75 72 293 $3,510
T34 Wade Binfield 5 75 73 72 73 293 $3,510
T34 Ben Kohles 5 71 76 72 74 293 $3,510
T39 Taylor Dickson 6 71 75 74 74 294 $3,030
T39 Michael Arnaud 6 73 72 74 75 294 $3,030
T39 Joshua Creel 6 67 81 70 76 294 $3,030
T39 Joey Garber 6 77 70 71 76 294 $3,030
T39 John Chin 6 75 73 68 78 294 $3,030
T44 David Kocher 7 76 72 76 71 295 $2,730
T44 Marcelo Rozo 7 76 73 72 74 295 $2,730
T44 Jamie Arnold 7 77 72 72 74 295 $2,730
T44 Alex Prugh 7 74 75 71 75 295 $2,730
T44 Andy Pope 7 69 75 76 75 295 $2,730
T44 Steve LeBrun 7 71 77 69 78 295 $2,730
T50 Nicolas Echavarria 8 77 72 74 73 296 $2,582
T50 Billy Kennerly 8 71 77 71 77 296 $2,582
T50 Cooper Musselman 8 69 75 73 79 296 $2,582
T53 Dawie van der Walt 9 75 74 78 70 297 $2,526
T53 Luke Guthrie 9 77 71 79 70 297 $2,526
T53 Jared Wolfe 9 72 74 77 74 297 $2,526
T53 Will Cannon 9 72 75 75 75 297 $2,526
57 Blayne Barber 10 73 72 79 74 298 $2,496
T58 Gregory Yates 11 78 71 74 76 299 $2,466
T58 Trey Mullinax 11 71 77 74 77 299 $2,466
T58 Taylor Pendrith 11 78 71 73 77 299 $2,466
T58 Grant Hirschman 11 75 71 72 81 299 $2,466
T62 Braden Thornberry 12 74 74 78 74 300 $2,418
T62 Dan Woltman 12 73 76 74 77 300 $2,418
T62 Stephan Jaeger 12 76 71 75 78 300 $2,418
T62 Austin Smotherman 12 74 72 72 82 300 $2,418
T66 Yuwa Kosaihira 13 74 75 81 71 301 $2,382
T66 Tag Ridings 13 74 74 71 82 301 $2,382
68 Andrew Svoboda 14 74 74 76 78 302 $2,364

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such. We also occasionally include links to products and services from which we could make a small percentage of a sale through affiliate programs.