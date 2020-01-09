Dustin Johnson 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Dustin Johnson's 2020 schedule kicks off with a return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, a nice place to start the year as a reward for again winning on the PGA Tour.

Johnson is then headed to play in the 2020 Saudi International in Saudi Arabia. He'll defend his title there after taking criticism for choosing to play the inaugural edition of the event.

Then Johnson should play at Pebble Beach in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with quasi-father-in-law Wayne Gretzky. Johnson should be in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well, which is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

We should see DJ at the WGC-Mexico Championship as defending champion. He'll compete in The Players, too. It's unclear if he'll add another event in the Florida Swing.

DJ should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which he won in 2016.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters and compete in the US Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament and should play in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational just prior to the Open Championship. There's a good chance he'll be on the American Olympic team in Tokyo.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

Johnson typically wraps his year with a limited fall schedule, only playing in the Hero World Challenge.

Dustin Johnson expected 2020 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change