2020 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii features the first full-field event of the calendar year, completing the Aloha Swing in the Hawaiian capital. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for the Masters, The Players, the PGA Championship and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing at least three-and-a-half hours of coverage each day. On Sunday, Golf Channel will carry four hours of coverage to the conclusion of the event.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 10

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12