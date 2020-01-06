2020 Sony Open in Hawaii expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii picks, either for betting or fantasy golf games like DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, Golf Channel or the PGA Tour?

We have your 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

This is the first full-field event of the year, and for a lot of fantasy leagues, this is the start of the action. The Sony Open in Hawaii has perhaps a slightly weaker field than it has seen in recent memory, but most of the upper-tier stalwarts that make this field are in action.

Waialae Country Club typically hosts a shootout. If the weather is right, there is a chance of a sub-60 score. Almost certainly the win will come at 20 under par or better.

2020 Sony Open in Hawaii rankings: Top 9 picks

1. Justin Thomas -- Justin Thomas tried his darndest to give away the Tournament of Champions and then won anyhow. He has won at Waialae in the past (with a 59 that week), and TOC players are typically the winners in Honolulu.

2. Patrick Reed -- Patrick Reed isn't quite as efficient as Brooks Koepka at taking slights, perceived and real, and turn them into wins, but he has been playing tremendously going back to August.

3. Matt Kuchar -- Kuchar is a big horse-for-course play this week. He was in the top half of the field last week, and he's defending champion this week on a course he loves.

4. Sungjae Im -- Sungjae Im is going to win a PGA Tour event this year. I have no doubt about that. He plays well on every course.

5. Charles Howell III -- CH3 has some ATM locations he loves, and Waialae is one of them. He should have won here multiple times, but he can get around and into the top 15 without a lot of work.

6. Webb Simpson -- Last year, Simpson wasn't in the top 15 at Waialae after finishing there in the prior three years. He's playing top-notch golf and should be a factor.

7. Hideki Matsuyama -- Matsuyama ended 2019 having found the way back to his best game. He's not back to the level of 2016-2017, but he's getting closer.

8. Marc Leishman -- Leishman wasn't his best in 2019, but he does have a good track record. Typically gets the year off to a good start.

9. Kevin Kisner -- A past winner here, Kisner has been in the upper half of the last two limited-field events in which he's played. His short game is a big asset, but his driver isn't dialed in.

10. Chez Reavie -- Chez is sporting new equipment in 2020, but he should continue flexing at Waialae, where he has two top-10 finishes in the last three years.

My primary DraftKings lineup

