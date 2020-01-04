The 5 most remarkable things about Patrick Cantlay’s hot-mic moment at Kapalua

Patrick Cantlay earned himself a whole lot of attention in the final moments of Friday's second round at the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions when he was caught on a hot mic saying the F word (fuck) on the 17th tee box at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course.

At first, many fans seemed to think Cantlay was speaking as himself, talking about "I've been waiting for this weather for 40 years" for the kind of windy conditions the players were facing Friday. Then Cantlay said something about "these pampered fucks need to play."

Patrick Cantlay dropping an F-bomb mid-broadcast is what I live for pic.twitter.com/bLN5754vJ3 — Amanda Rose (@amandagolf59) January 4, 2020

And he rounded out the discussion with his caddie by saying the duo only had two more holes to play, and then they could get a mai tai.

It was live-mic gold, but there's so much to appreciate in a 25-second clip that we wanted to dig a little deeper and share the five most remarkable things about what unfolded on the tee box.

The five most remarkable things about Patrick Cantlay's hot-mic moment

GNN Plus members have all the fun!

For full access to our analysis (and to go ad-free), sign up for GNN Plus now!

BECOME A MEMBER NOW

(Active members, sign in here.)