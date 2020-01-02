2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions begins with 34 of the world's best players gathered together in the lid-lifting event of the PGA Tour year, marking the only winners-only tournament on the PGA Tour calendar.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut for the players who qualified. The players are re-paired after each day, as the field will take on a revamped course that is the only par-73 on the PGA Tour.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On Saturday, the first portion of coverage will air on NBC, as the Wild Card weekend of the NFL playoffs unfolds.

On Sunday, Golf Channel will have four hours of coverage on linear TV.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV times and schedule.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern