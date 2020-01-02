2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions features 34 PGA Tour winners coming together for four days of golf in a unique tournament. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui in Hawaii.

There will be only PGA Tour winners in the last year in the field, competing in a no-cut tournament as a reward for their victory in the last 52 weeks.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing four hours of coverage each day except for Saturday. On Saturday, NBC will carry the first two hourse before going to Golf Channel for the conclusion.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event.

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 2

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 3

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4

NBC broadcast: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5