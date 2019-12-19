PGA of Australia, ALPG Tour announce ‘alignment’ of organizations

The PGA of Australia and the Australian Ladies Professional Golf Tour have announced what they've termed an "alignment" of their two organizations, effectively a merger of the leading professional organizations in Australia.

The two organizations are still defining how they'll work together, but they have a broader vision for how the PGA of Australia, which runs the PGA Tour of Australasia and other tours, can work with the ALPG Tour to promote professional golf in Australia and beyond.

PGA of Australia chairman Rodger Davis and ALPG president Julia Boland issued a joint statement, reading:

“We will work together, to progress this alignment and deep collaboration to deliver leadership for the sport, the industry and for the professionals that inspire golfers, represent on the world stage, work in and live for the game,

“We have created tools and agreed term sheets to ensure full engagement across our operations and commercial activities to guarantee speed, agility and a united approach. An aligned profession generates new opportunities for our members and our partners in an environment of close cultural fit, gender equality and brand equity.

“This momentous announcement of alignment, follows collaboration and planning over the last twelve months since an MOU with this objective was established.

“Both ALPG and PGA are excited and motivated to work together and forge new opportunities within professional golf, assisting our members to succeed and to inspire the next generation of professional golfers and in so doing grow our game."

Australia's No. 1 women's player, reigning Women's PGA champion Hannah Green, said at the Australian PGA Championship this week that she hopes the merger will allow her to play in her homeland more often.

"I’ve had good results the last few Australian Opens, so I would love to play at home and I wish the LPGA could have some more tournaments, more co‑sanctioned events," she said. "Hopefully, that can happen in the future."