2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final results: Prize money payouts, leaderboard, status earned

The 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard is headed by co-medalists and winner Braden Thornberry and Curtis Thompson, who took top honors at Orange County National Golf Courses near Orlando, Fla.

Both players finshed the four-round event at 21-under 265, each earning fully-exempt status on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season. Tom Whitney and Steve Lewton each finished a shot out of medalist honors.

That means Thompson and Thornberry are not subject to the Korn Ferry Tour reshuffles, which occur every four events and are based on money earned to that point in the season.

The players finishing 2nd through 10th and ties earn 12 guaranteed starts and exempt status through the third reshuffle. The players finishing 11th through 40th and ties earn eight guaranteed starts and status through the second reshuffle. Every other player earns conditional Korn Ferry Tour status.

Thompson and Thornberry split the winner's share of the $480,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Q-School recap notes

The Korn Ferry Tour Q-School does not offer any PGA Tour status. Every player who gets to final stage gets status on the Korn Ferry Tour, but without guaranteed starts, players are likely forced to Monday qualify.

However, with reshuffles every four events, a player who Monday qualifies and does well can improve their status dramatically in short order.

Throughout the day, a group of players at 11-under total thought the would finish in the top 40 and earn eight guaranteed starts. Unfortunately, the last player to finish, Zach Zaback, set the top-40 score at 12-under 274.

There is no limit to the number of fully-exempt players possible, so long as those players all tied for first place.

2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

