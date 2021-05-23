2021 PGA Championship notes: Quick hits from Saturday’s Moving Day

Phil Mickelson won, lost and finally secured the clubhouse lead on a raucous moving day at Kiawah Island. He starts Sunday’s final round with a paltry one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka, with many others still in the hunt.

We’ve got an absolute wild one in store for Sunday in South Carolina! Before the final round, here's a look back at Moving Day.

2021 PGA Championship notes: Saturday edition

Getting Your Phil – At one point in Saturday’s third round, Phil Mickelson held a five-shot lead. His chasers caught him a few holes later. It’s not like Phil went into complete double down in blackjack mode either. He made a bogey and a double and then pulled it together to regain the lead after 54 holes. If you didn’t think Saturday provided the best major championship golf you’ve seen since the final round of last year’s PGA, then I don’t know what to tell you. Sunday should be superb.

Outside Shot – It’s not impossible for Jordan Spieth to throw in a 65 and see what happens tomorrow in South Carolina’s low country. Spieth went low on Saturday with a 68 that moved him up 37 spots on the leaderboard and into a tie for 13th place. Jordan won’t have to pass many people in his quest to win the career Grand Slam.

Putting It Together – We won’t have any golfer in the field card a round in the 60s for all four days of this major. That’s a mix of tee times, pressure and, especially, wind. No one in the final handful of groups broke 70 on Saturday.

TV Times – Make sure to set the alarm for a full day of PGA action. Early round coverage starts with the best production in golf – ESPN+ - at 8 a.m. ESPN takes over at 10 a.m. and CBS starts its effort at 1 p.m. Sunset at Kiawah Island is 8:17 p.m. They should easily get in a potential playoff (if needed) that would take an aggregate score of three holes followed by sudden death.