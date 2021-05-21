2021 PGA Championship notes: Quick hits from Thursday’s opening round

Thirty players finished the first day of the PGA Championship under par at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, and only a handful of folks couldn’t break 80. We might look back at the opening day of the championship as the best scoring day.

Canadian Corey Conners put together a tidy little 67 for a two-shot lead with 54 holes to go.

Before Cut Day gets going in the second round of the PGA Championship, here's a look back at three things to note from the opening round.

2021 PGA Championship notes: Thursday edition