RBC Heritage Betting Picks: Favorites, ROI & Longshots

You have had a hangover, right? Your head hurts, your stomach aches, you didn’t sleep well or long enough. It’s a rough day. Well, for the PGA Tour, the tournament following the Masters is like a hangover that lasts an entire four-day weekend. Welcome to the RBC Heritage.

As you might imagine, this is a comparatively depleted field with many of the players who made the cut at the Masters deciding to take a week off. But Harbour Town remains one of the premier destinations on the PGA Tour schedule, and the $7.1 million purse is no joke, with the winner pulling down $1.278 million. That means there will still be plenty of notable names involved in the tournament.

Without further ado, let’s jump into the ways we’re looking to bet on the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Value Pick: Corey Conners Top 10 (+275)

The average bettor that checks in on the PGA Tour when one of the megastars is winning probably thinks Corey Conners is a bank teller in Dubuque, Iowa. But those in the know are aware of the moderate heater Conners is on, even if the Masters Twitter feed didn’t spell his name correctly during the tournament.

As someone who has typo'd quite literally thousands of tweets, I take great solace in the fact that the official Masters account is capable of the same. pic.twitter.com/JvNs8nj8yV — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 10, 2021

Here are his last five finishes: Third at Bay Hill, Seventh at Sawgrass, eliminated in pool play at World Golf Championships Match Play, Tied 14th at TPC San Antonio, Tied 8th at the Masters.

In six weeks, Conners has earned $1,633,475.00. Things in motion tend to stay in motion. In this field, Conners doesn’t even have to play at an elite level to finish in the top 10. Also, he was 14 under par at this event last season and finished tied for 21st, so it’s not like he can’t play this golf course. He isn’t even a terrible value at +550 for a top 5, but pigs get fed and hogs get slaughtered.

Long Shot Pick Charley Hoffman Top 5: (+800)

Charley Hoffman is an ATM on any golf course he plays on the PGA Tour. While Jordan Spieth was pulling down every headline at the Valero Texas Open with his win, Hoffman was quietly pocketing $839,300 for his second-place finish.

He bested notable pros like former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, former Fed Ex Cup champion Brandt Snedeker, and erstwhile star Rickie Fowler. Hoffman just hits in the middle, finds it, hits it again, and when the hole is over he’s making your score or one better.

You have to think it really chapped Hoffman’s hide to miss out on the Masters last week, though the notably quiet pro had little-to-nothing to say about it. The guess here is that Hoffman comes out of the chute hot and is on the leaderboard late this Sunday.

Get in on the value while you can.

RBC Heritage Betting Prediction: Dustin Johnson (+1250)

Dustin Johnson won the 2020 Masters with a record score of -20, and he was the consensus pick to repeat as Masters champion last week.

Quite simply, there was no reason to think he couldn’t do it. Granted, his results following an eighth-place finish at Riviera weren’t great, but he had won at Augusta just five months prior. Surely, the major championship DNA would kick in and carry Johnson to, if not victory, then contention, right?

Well, not so much.

Johnson missed the cut by two shots at the Masters, becoming one of the few champions in the tournament’s history to ever miss the cut during a title defense. That’s golf. The margins between “best in the world” and “slamming the trunk on Friday” are pretty thin.

Still, to channel Burt Reynolds in “Boogie Nights,” “this is Dustin Johnson!” The man put on the green jacket in November. We really don’t think he can beat this mediocre group of largely journeymen pros? And they’re giving us 12.5/1? Count me in.

No matter how this tournament finishes, though, no one will walk away from Harbour Town with this level of swag. We salute you, Hideki, and all you stand for.

Hideki Matsuyama carrying the green jacket through the airport and flying commercial was extremely on brand: https://t.co/2Ps3moTWkU (📷: @BryanPtak) pic.twitter.com/fspVnTdFId — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 13, 2021

