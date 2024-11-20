CME Group Tour Championship history, results and past winners

The CME Group Tour Championship is the LPGA Tour's final event on the schedule, with the event having been conducted in Naples, Fla., since its inception in 2014.

The event is considered the biggest tournament in women's golf. The tournament crowns a season-long champion and doles out the biggest first-place prize in women's golf at $2 million.

The CME Group Tour Championship has seen an increase in prestige in recent years, with the tournament purse increasing to $11 million in 2024, up from $7 million in 2022, which was up from $5 million.

CME Group Tour Championship format

The CME Group Tour Championship is played over four days, and there is no cut for the qualifying field.

The field, which is 60 players, is made up of the top 60 players in the Race to the CME Globe points standings after the penultimate event of the season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. In the event of a 72-hole tie, a two-hole, aggregate-score playoff is conducted to determine a winner.

CME Group Tour Championship hosts

2014-present: Tiburon Golf Club

CME Group Tour Championship past sponsors

CME Group Tour Championship has had a singular name over the years:

2014-present: CME Group Tour Championship

CME Group Tour Championship history & results