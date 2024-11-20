2024 The RSM Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 The RSM Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia, welcoming 156 world-class players to the penultimate FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The RSM Classic brings the PGA Tour to Georgia for an event that ends the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

The RSM Classic betting favorites

The 2024 The RSM Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is defending champion Ludvig Aberg, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Davis Thompson is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Brian Harman is on 25-to-1 to start the week.

2024 The RSM Classic betting picks and first looks

Denny McCarthy has taken the fall off, but he's here because he's had great chances to get that breakthrough PGA Tour win at Sea Island.

Greyson Sigg has been bet up considerably from his early-week number, but if you got him early, he's a great play.

Joe Highsmith is intriguing to me as he's found a way to save his card the last few weeks, and maybe he can finish that run out in style.

2024 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner