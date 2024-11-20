2024 The RSM Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 The RSM Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

November 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 13: Matt McCarty of the United States celebrates after winning the final round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 13, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)


The 2024 The RSM Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia, welcoming 156 world-class players to the penultimate FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The The RSM Classic brings the PGA Tour to Georgia for an event that ends the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

The RSM Classic betting favorites

The 2024 The RSM Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is defending champion Ludvig Aberg, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Davis Thompson is next best on the table at 20-to-1.

Brian Harman is on 25-to-1 to start the week.

2024 The RSM Classic betting picks and first looks

Denny McCarthy has taken the fall off, but he's here because he's had great chances to get that breakthrough PGA Tour win at Sea Island.

Greyson Sigg has been bet up considerably from his early-week number, but if you got him early, he's a great play.

Joe Highsmith is intriguing to me as he's found a way to save his card the last few weeks, and maybe he can finish that run out in style.

2024 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Ludvig Aberg 1400
Davis Thompson 2000
Brian Harman 2500
Si Woo Kim 3000
Matt Wallace 3000
Andrew Novak 3000
Denny McCarthy 3500
Seamus Power 3500
Harris English 3500
Ben Griffin 3500
Maverick McNealy 3500
J.T. Poston 3500
Doug Ghim 3500
Austin Eckroat 3500
J.J. Spaun 4000
Lucas Glover 4000
Chris Kirk 4000
Mackenzie Hughes 4000
Eric Cole 4000
Luke Clanton 5000
Sepp Straka 5000
Justin Lower 5000
Greyson Sigg 5000
Andrew Putnam 5000
Matt McCarty 6000
Patrick Rodgers 6000
Adam Svensson 6000
Matt Kuchar 6000
Sam Stevens 6000
Mark Hubbard 6000
Jacob Bridgeman 6000
Daniel Berger 6000
Keith Mitchell 7000
Patrick Fishburn 7000
Michael Kim 7000
Nico Echavarria 7000
Joe Highsmith 7000
Taylor Moore 8000
Chandler Phillips 8000
Carson Young 9000
Gary Woodland 10000
Michael Thorbjornsen 10000
Adam Hadwin 10000
Wesley Bryan 10000
Lee Hodges 10000
Alex Smalley 10000
Henrik Norlander 10000
Patton Kizzire 10000
Vince Whaley 12500
Kevin Yu 12500
Webb Simpson 12500
Brendon Todd 12500
Ben Kohles 12500
Nick Hardy 12500
Sam Ryder 12500
Chad Ramey 12500
Bud Cauley 15000
Pierceson Coody 15000
K.H. Lee 15000
Joseph Bramlett 15000
Nate Lashley 15000
Lanto Griffin 15000
Garrick Higgo 15000
Joel Dahmen 15000
Ryo Hisatsune 15000
Ryan Moore 15000
Hayden Springer 20000
Luke List 20000
Justin Suh 20000
Zach Johnson 20000
S.Y. Noh 20000
Dylan Wu 20000
Kevin Chappell 20000
Kevin Streelman 20000
Robby Shelton 20000
Steven Fisk 25000
Jake Knapp 25000
Rafael Campos 25000
Cameron Champ 25000
Tyler Duncan 25000
Adam Schenk 25000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 25000
Davis Riley 25000
Zac Blair 25000
Austin Smotherman 25000
Chez Reavie 25000
Brandon Wu 25000
Martin Laird 25000
Will Gordon 25000
Kevin Tway 30000
S.H. Kim 30000
Trace Crowe 30000
Kevin Kisner 30000
Stewart Cink 30000
Alejandro Tosti 30000
Trey Mullinax 30000
Tom Whitney 30000
Norman Xiong 30000
Christo Lamprecht 30000
Troy Merritt 30000
Matt NeSmith 40000
David Skinns 40000
Taylor Montgomery 40000
Kelly Kraft 40000
Brice Garnett 40000
Francesco Molinari 40000
Roger Sloan 40000
Peter Malnati 40000
Richy Werenski 40000
Kyle Westmoreland 40000
Carl Yuan 50000
Robert Streb 50000
Callum Tarren 60000
Paul Peterson 60000
Zecheng Dou 60000
Ryan McCormick 60000
Russell Knox 60000
William McGirt 60000
Ben Taylor 60000
Brandt Snedeker 60000
Dylan Frittelli 60000
Kevin Dougherty 60000
Wilson Furr 60000
Hayden Buckley 60000
MJ Daffue 60000
Sangmoon Bae 100000
Aaron Baddeley 100000
Philip Knowles 100000
Bill Haas 100000
Sean O'Hair 100000
Camilo Villegas 100000
Adam Long 100000
Josh Teater 100000
Cody Gribble 100000
Paul Barjon 100000
Tyson Alexander 100000
Blaine Hale Jr 100000
James Hahn 100000
Jonathan Byrd 100000
Austin Cook 100000
Anders Albertson 100000
Jacob Modleski 100000
Ryan Brehm 200000
Nick Watney 200000
Martin Trainer 200000
Sung Kang 200000
Tommy Gainey 200000
Tim Wilkinson 200000
Erik Barnes 200000
Drew Doyle 200000
Marcus Byrd 200000
Reid Davenport 200000
Raul Pereda 500000
Blake McShea 500000
Francisco Bide 500000
Davis Love III 500000

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.