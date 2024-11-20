2024 The RSM Classic PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 The RSM Classic will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia, welcoming 156 world-class players to the penultimate FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The The RSM Classic brings the PGA Tour to Georgia for an event that ends the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.
The RSM Classic betting favorites
The 2024 The RSM Classic betting odds show the betting favorite in the field this week is defending champion Ludvig Aberg, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.
Davis Thompson is next best on the table at 20-to-1.
Brian Harman is on 25-to-1 to start the week.
2024 The RSM Classic betting picks and first looks
Denny McCarthy has taken the fall off, but he's here because he's had great chances to get that breakthrough PGA Tour win at Sea Island.
Greyson Sigg has been bet up considerably from his early-week number, but if you got him early, he's a great play.
Joe Highsmith is intriguing to me as he's found a way to save his card the last few weeks, and maybe he can finish that run out in style.
2024 The RSM Classic betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Ludvig Aberg
|1400
|Davis Thompson
|2000
|Brian Harman
|2500
|Si Woo Kim
|3000
|Matt Wallace
|3000
|Andrew Novak
|3000
|Denny McCarthy
|3500
|Seamus Power
|3500
|
|Harris English
|3500
|Ben Griffin
|3500
|Maverick McNealy
|3500
|J.T. Poston
|3500
|Doug Ghim
|3500
|Austin Eckroat
|3500
|J.J. Spaun
|4000
|Lucas Glover
|4000
|
|Chris Kirk
|4000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4000
|Eric Cole
|4000
|Luke Clanton
|5000
|Sepp Straka
|5000
|Justin Lower
|5000
|Greyson Sigg
|5000
|Andrew Putnam
|5000
|Matt McCarty
|6000
|Patrick Rodgers
|6000
|Adam Svensson
|6000
|Matt Kuchar
|6000
|Sam Stevens
|6000
|Mark Hubbard
|6000
|Jacob Bridgeman
|6000
|Daniel Berger
|6000
|Keith Mitchell
|7000
|Patrick Fishburn
|7000
|Michael Kim
|7000
|Nico Echavarria
|7000
|Joe Highsmith
|7000
|Taylor Moore
|8000
|Chandler Phillips
|8000
|Carson Young
|9000
|Gary Woodland
|10000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|10000
|Adam Hadwin
|10000
|Wesley Bryan
|10000
|Lee Hodges
|10000
|Alex Smalley
|10000
|Henrik Norlander
|10000
|Patton Kizzire
|10000
|Vince Whaley
|12500
|Kevin Yu
|12500
|Webb Simpson
|12500
|Brendon Todd
|12500
|Ben Kohles
|12500
|Nick Hardy
|12500
|Sam Ryder
|12500
|Chad Ramey
|12500
|Bud Cauley
|15000
|Pierceson Coody
|15000
|K.H. Lee
|15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|15000
|Nate Lashley
|15000
|Lanto Griffin
|15000
|Garrick Higgo
|15000
|Joel Dahmen
|15000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|15000
|Ryan Moore
|15000
|Hayden Springer
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|Justin Suh
|20000
|Zach Johnson
|20000
|S.Y. Noh
|20000
|Dylan Wu
|20000
|Kevin Chappell
|20000
|Kevin Streelman
|20000
|Robby Shelton
|20000
|Steven Fisk
|25000
|Jake Knapp
|25000
|Rafael Campos
|25000
|Cameron Champ
|25000
|Tyler Duncan
|25000
|Adam Schenk
|25000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|25000
|Davis Riley
|25000
|Zac Blair
|25000
|Austin Smotherman
|25000
|Chez Reavie
|25000
|Brandon Wu
|25000
|Martin Laird
|25000
|Will Gordon
|25000
|Kevin Tway
|30000
|S.H. Kim
|30000
|Trace Crowe
|30000
|Kevin Kisner
|30000
|Stewart Cink
|30000
|Alejandro Tosti
|30000
|Trey Mullinax
|30000
|Tom Whitney
|30000
|Norman Xiong
|30000
|Christo Lamprecht
|30000
|Troy Merritt
|30000
|Matt NeSmith
|40000
|David Skinns
|40000
|Taylor Montgomery
|40000
|Kelly Kraft
|40000
|Brice Garnett
|40000
|Francesco Molinari
|40000
|Roger Sloan
|40000
|Peter Malnati
|40000
|Richy Werenski
|40000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|40000
|Carl Yuan
|50000
|Robert Streb
|50000
|Callum Tarren
|60000
|Paul Peterson
|60000
|Zecheng Dou
|60000
|Ryan McCormick
|60000
|Russell Knox
|60000
|William McGirt
|60000
|Ben Taylor
|60000
|Brandt Snedeker
|60000
|Dylan Frittelli
|60000
|Kevin Dougherty
|60000
|Wilson Furr
|60000
|Hayden Buckley
|60000
|MJ Daffue
|60000
|Sangmoon Bae
|100000
|Aaron Baddeley
|100000
|Philip Knowles
|100000
|Bill Haas
|100000
|Sean O'Hair
|100000
|Camilo Villegas
|100000
|Adam Long
|100000
|Josh Teater
|100000
|Cody Gribble
|100000
|Paul Barjon
|100000
|Tyson Alexander
|100000
|Blaine Hale Jr
|100000
|James Hahn
|100000
|Jonathan Byrd
|100000
|Austin Cook
|100000
|Anders Albertson
|100000
|Jacob Modleski
|100000
|Ryan Brehm
|200000
|Nick Watney
|200000
|Martin Trainer
|200000
|Sung Kang
|200000
|Tommy Gainey
|200000
|Tim Wilkinson
|200000
|Erik Barnes
|200000
|Drew Doyle
|200000
|Marcus Byrd
|200000
|Reid Davenport
|200000
|Raul Pereda
|500000
|Blake McShea
|500000
|Francisco Bide
|500000
|Davis Love III
|500000