2024 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $11 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.
The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November got into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|$4,000,000
|2
|$1,000,000
|3
|$550,000
|4
|$350,000
|5
|$260,000
|6
|$195,000
|7
|$155,000
|8
|$136,000
|9
|$120,000
|10
|$113,500
|11
|$107,000
|12
|$101,000
|13
|$96,000
|14
|$91,000
|15
|$88,000
|16
|$86,000
|17
|$84,500
|18
|$83,000
|19
|$81,500
|20
|$80,000
|21
|$79,000
|22
|$78,000
|23
|$77,000
|24
|$76,000
|25
|$75,000
|26
|$74,000
|27
|$73,000
|28
|$72,000
|29
|$71,000
|30
|$70,000
|31
|$69,250
|32
|$68,500
|33
|$67,750
|34
|$67,000
|35
|$66,250
|36
|$65,500
|37
|$64,750
|38
|$64,000
|39
|$63,250
|40
|$62,500
|41
|$62,000
|42
|$61,500
|43
|$61,000
|44
|$60,500
|45
|$60,000
|46
|$59,500
|47
|$59,000
|48
|$58,500
|49
|$58,000
|50
|$57,500
|51
|$57,250
|52
|$57,000
|53
|$56,750
|54
|$56,500
|55
|$56,250
|56
|$56,000
|57
|$55,750
|58
|$55,500
|59
|$55,250
|60
|$55,000