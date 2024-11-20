2024 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

November 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Nelly Korda


The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $11 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,000,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November got into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,000,000
2 $1,000,000
3 $550,000
4 $350,000
5 $260,000
6 $195,000
7 $155,000
8 $136,000
9 $120,000
10 $113,500
11 $107,000
12 $101,000
13 $96,000
14 $91,000
15 $88,000
16 $86,000
17 $84,500
18 $83,000
19 $81,500
20 $80,000
21 $79,000
22 $78,000
23 $77,000
24 $76,000
25 $75,000
26 $74,000
27 $73,000
28 $72,000
29 $71,000
30 $70,000
31 $69,250
32 $68,500
33 $67,750
34 $67,000
35 $66,250
36 $65,500
37 $64,750
38 $64,000
39 $63,250
40 $62,500
41 $62,000
42 $61,500
43 $61,000
44 $60,500
45 $60,000
46 $59,500
47 $59,000
48 $58,500
49 $58,000
50 $57,500
51 $57,250
52 $57,000
53 $56,750
54 $56,500
55 $56,250
56 $56,000
57 $55,750
58 $55,500
59 $55,250
60 $55,000

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.