PXG announces impactful initiatives this November to honor and support our military heroes

PXG, a proud veteran-owned golf and apparel company, is excited to announce a series of impactful initiatives this November to honor and support our military heroes.

Double Down for Veterans, Happening Now

This year, PXG will collaborate with Semper Fi & America’s Fund (The Fund) and The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation in the Double Down for Veterans Match Campaign. This initiative aims to support service members, veterans, and military families by matching donations made to The Fund, dollar-for-dollar, up to $10 million through the end of the year.

Over the past two decades, The Fund has provided $500 million in financial grants, programs, and services, assisting more than 33,000 combat-wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and military families. With more than 2,000 service members seeking first-time support each year, the need continues and, for many, lasts for a lifetime. Therefore, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation with support from PXG will continue its tradition of giving with the Double Down for Veterans Match.

“As a U.S. Marine, I know the fight doesn’t end when you return home. Veterans continue to confront challenges—seen and unseen—as do their loved ones,” said Bob Parsons, U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam War Veteran and founder of PXG. "This is where The Fund steps in, providing personalized support in moments of need and helping veterans and their families thrive. This isn’t charity—it’s about doing what’s right for those who’ve given everything.”

Donors looking to double the impact of their donation can visit, www.TheFund.org for more information.

