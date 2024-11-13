Garmin’s new Approach R50 launch monitor allows you to play simulator golf anywhere

Garmin has long been a leader in the golf performance-measurement space, with excellent rangefinder products and even entry-level launch monitors. Now, though, Garmin is making a big push into the launch-monitor market with its new Approach R50 unit.

The Approach R50 ($5,000) features a three-camera system that captures 15 different ball and club data points, thriving indoors or out. The unit also offers precision analytics for every club and captures high-speed impact videos. The Approach R50 saves shot data for each club and session, which can be reviewed by the user.

Even more than the advanced camera-based data capture, the Approach R50 has an on-board, 10-inch touchscreen monitor to show users data, video footage and simulator golf gameplay.

With Home Tee Hero software built-in, Approach R50 users can play 43,000 simulated golf courses out of the box. Rounds support up to four players, and users participate in weekly tournaments with scores posted on a global leaderboard -- all viewable from the Approach R50 display. The Approach R50 can easily be connected to a monitor or a projector with mirroring or a custom setup. What's more, golfers can display Home Tee Hero rounds on a display or projector, and then they can simultaneously show launch-monitor data or impact videos on the Approach R50 display to create a two-screen experience.

With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, players can also utilize third-party simulator software, including GSPro, E6 Connect/Apex (coming soon) and Awesome Golf.

The Approach R50 is easy to set up, and it goes anywhere, including small spaces and outdoor ranges. The unit run for up to four hours on battery life and includes a carrying case.