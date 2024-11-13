2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner's share, PGA Tour prize money payout
CMC PGA Tour

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour prize money payout

November 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Mackenzie Hughes


The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse is set for $6.9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,242,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is headed by Lucas Glover, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers and more of the world's best players.

The 120-player field competes in the seventh event of the FedEx Cup Fall series on the schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and other eligibility.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

LISTEN TO GOLF NEWS NET RADIO 24/7
FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

The prize-money payout is based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

This is the seventh fall PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup Fall points, as will be the case for fall events. The winner gets 22.5 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship and The Players.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,242,000
2 $752,100
3 $476,100
4 $338,100
5 $282,900
6 $250,125
7 $232,875
8 $215,625
9 $201,825
10 $188,025
11 $174,225
12 $160,425
13 $146,625
14 $132,825
15 $125,925
16 $119,025
17 $112,125
18 $105,225
19 $98,325
20 $91,425
21 $84,525
22 $77,625
23 $72,105
24 $66,585
25 $61,065
26 $55,545
27 $53,475
28 $51,405
29 $49,335
30 $47,265
31 $45,195
32 $43,125
33 $41,055
34 $39,330
35 $37,605
36 $35,880
37 $34,155
38 $32,775
39 $31,395
40 $30,015
41 $28,635
42 $27,255
43 $25,875
44 $24,495
45 $23,115
46 $21,735
47 $20,355
48 $19,251
49 $18,285
50 $17,733
51 $17,319
52 $16,905
53 $16,629
54 $16,353
55 $16,215
56 $16,077
57 $15,939
58 $15,801
59 $15,663
60 $15,525
61 $15,387
62 $15,249
63 $15,111
64 $14,973
65 $14,835

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.