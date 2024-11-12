2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win
CMC Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

November 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Seamus Power


The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, welcoming 120 world-class players to the penultimate FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship brings the PGA Tour to Bermuda for an event that nearly ends the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $40/year!

GNN Members-Only Tools

Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Seamus Power and Maverick McNealy, who come in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Mackenzie Hughes, Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin are next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Four players, including Lucas Glover, are on 25-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting picks and first looks

Justin Lower seems to be getting closer to a win, and he may have the needed confidence to close it out this week.

Joel Dahmen is fighting for his job this week and had his breakthrough win in an island country.

Henrik Norlander has fared well at this event in the past and finds his footing in the fall.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Maverick McNealy 1600
Seamus Power 1600
Mackenzie Hughes 1800
Doug Ghim 1800
Ben Griffin 1800
Sam Stevens 2500
Patrick Rodgers 2500
Lucas Glover 2500
Andrew Putnam 2500
Justin Lower 2500
Matti Schmid 3000
Andrew Novak 3000
Daniel Berger 3500
Nico Echavarria 3500
Jhonattan Vegas 4000
Rico Hoey 4000
Jacob Bridgeman 4000
Carson Young 4000
Alex Smalley 4000
Mark Hubbard 4000
Kevin Yu 4000
Greyson Sigg 4000
Nick Taylor 4000
Brendon Todd 4000
Michael Kim 5000
Wesley Bryan 5000
Nick Hardy 5000
Henrik Norlander 5000
Ben Kohles 6000
Vince Whaley 6000
Joseph Bramlett 7000
Chesson Hadley 7000
Joel Dahmen 7000
Ryo Hisatsune 7000
David Lipsky 7000
Dylan Wu 8000
Chad Ramey 8000
Nate Lashley 8000
Hayden Springer 8000
K.H. Lee 8000
Kevin Streelman 8000
Justin Suh 9000
Sam Ryder 9000
Pierceson Coody 10000
Lanto Griffin 10000
Zac Blair 10000
Ryan Moore 10000
Garrick Higgo 10000
Kevin Chappell 10000
S.Y. Noh 10000
Kevin Tway 10000
Cameron Champ 12500
Matt NeSmith 12500
Brandon Wu 12500
Martin Laird 12500
Alejandro Tosti 15000
Trace Crowe 15000
S.H. Kim 15000
David Skinns 15000
Norman Xiong 15000
Scott Piercy 15000
Kelly Kraft 15000
Austin Smotherman 15000
Chez Reavie 15000
Peter Malnati 20000
Tom Whitney 20000
Tyler Duncan 20000
Robby Shelton 20000
Richy Werenski 20000
Will Gordon 20000
Roger Sloan 20000
Ryan McCormick 20000
Brandt Snedeker 25000
Francesco Molinari 25000
Carl Yuan 25000
Wilson Furr 30000
Russell Knox 30000
Troy Merritt 30000
Ben Taylor 30000
Rafael Campos 30000
Hayden Buckley 30000
Callum Tarren 30000
Aaron Baddeley 30000
Tyson Alexander 30000
Christo Lamprecht 30000
Miles Russell 30000
Kevin Dougherty 40000
James Hahn 40000
Camilo Villegas 40000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 40000
Bill Haas 40000
Sean O'Hair 40000
MJ Daffue 50000
William McGirt 50000
Ryan Brehm 50000
Blaine Hale Jr 50000
Austin Cook 50000
Josh Teater 50000
Chris Baker 50000
Graeme Robertson 50000
Connor Jones 60000
Paul Barjon 60000
Cody Gribble 60000
Luke Schneiderjans 100000
George Bryan IV 100000
Nick Watney 100000
Ben Crane 100000
Kevin Kisner 100000
Raul Pereda 100000
Martin Trainer 100000
Erik Barnes 100000
Tyler Collet 200000
D.A. Points 200000
Ethan Cairns 200000
Egor Eroshenko 200000
Greg Koch 300000
Michael Herrera 300000
Nick Jones 500000
Eric West 500000
Camiko Smith 500000

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.