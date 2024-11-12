2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, welcoming 120 world-class players to the penultimate FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship brings the PGA Tour to Bermuda for an event that nearly ends the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.
Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting favorites
The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Seamus Power and Maverick McNealy, who come in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.
Mackenzie Hughes, Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin are next best on the table at 18-to-1.
Four players, including Lucas Glover, are on 25-to-1 to start the week.
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting picks and first looks
Justin Lower seems to be getting closer to a win, and he may have the needed confidence to close it out this week.
Joel Dahmen is fighting for his job this week and had his breakthrough win in an island country.
Henrik Norlander has fared well at this event in the past and finds his footing in the fall.
2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Maverick McNealy
|1600
|Seamus Power
|1600
|Mackenzie Hughes
|1800
|Doug Ghim
|1800
|Ben Griffin
|1800
|Sam Stevens
|2500
|Patrick Rodgers
|2500
|Lucas Glover
|2500
|
|Andrew Putnam
|2500
|Justin Lower
|2500
|Matti Schmid
|3000
|Andrew Novak
|3000
|Daniel Berger
|3500
|Nico Echavarria
|3500
|Jhonattan Vegas
|4000
|Rico Hoey
|4000
|
|Jacob Bridgeman
|4000
|Carson Young
|4000
|Alex Smalley
|4000
|Mark Hubbard
|4000
|Kevin Yu
|4000
|Greyson Sigg
|4000
|Nick Taylor
|4000
|Brendon Todd
|4000
|Michael Kim
|5000
|Wesley Bryan
|5000
|Nick Hardy
|5000
|Henrik Norlander
|5000
|Ben Kohles
|6000
|Vince Whaley
|6000
|Joseph Bramlett
|7000
|Chesson Hadley
|7000
|Joel Dahmen
|7000
|Ryo Hisatsune
|7000
|David Lipsky
|7000
|Dylan Wu
|8000
|Chad Ramey
|8000
|Nate Lashley
|8000
|Hayden Springer
|8000
|K.H. Lee
|8000
|Kevin Streelman
|8000
|Justin Suh
|9000
|Sam Ryder
|9000
|Pierceson Coody
|10000
|Lanto Griffin
|10000
|Zac Blair
|10000
|Ryan Moore
|10000
|Garrick Higgo
|10000
|Kevin Chappell
|10000
|S.Y. Noh
|10000
|Kevin Tway
|10000
|Cameron Champ
|12500
|Matt NeSmith
|12500
|Brandon Wu
|12500
|Martin Laird
|12500
|Alejandro Tosti
|15000
|Trace Crowe
|15000
|S.H. Kim
|15000
|David Skinns
|15000
|Norman Xiong
|15000
|Scott Piercy
|15000
|Kelly Kraft
|15000
|Austin Smotherman
|15000
|Chez Reavie
|15000
|Peter Malnati
|20000
|Tom Whitney
|20000
|Tyler Duncan
|20000
|Robby Shelton
|20000
|Richy Werenski
|20000
|Will Gordon
|20000
|Roger Sloan
|20000
|Ryan McCormick
|20000
|Brandt Snedeker
|25000
|Francesco Molinari
|25000
|Carl Yuan
|25000
|Wilson Furr
|30000
|Russell Knox
|30000
|Troy Merritt
|30000
|Ben Taylor
|30000
|Rafael Campos
|30000
|Hayden Buckley
|30000
|Callum Tarren
|30000
|Aaron Baddeley
|30000
|Tyson Alexander
|30000
|Christo Lamprecht
|30000
|Miles Russell
|30000
|Kevin Dougherty
|40000
|James Hahn
|40000
|Camilo Villegas
|40000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|40000
|Bill Haas
|40000
|Sean O'Hair
|40000
|MJ Daffue
|50000
|William McGirt
|50000
|Ryan Brehm
|50000
|Blaine Hale Jr
|50000
|Austin Cook
|50000
|Josh Teater
|50000
|Chris Baker
|50000
|Graeme Robertson
|50000
|Connor Jones
|60000
|Paul Barjon
|60000
|Cody Gribble
|60000
|Luke Schneiderjans
|100000
|George Bryan IV
|100000
|Nick Watney
|100000
|Ben Crane
|100000
|Kevin Kisner
|100000
|Raul Pereda
|100000
|Martin Trainer
|100000
|Erik Barnes
|100000
|Tyler Collet
|200000
|D.A. Points
|200000
|Ethan Cairns
|200000
|Egor Eroshenko
|200000
|Greg Koch
|300000
|Michael Herrera
|300000
|Nick Jones
|500000
|Eric West
|500000
|Camiko Smith
|500000