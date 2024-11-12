2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour betting odds, futures picks and tips, predicting who will win

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will start Thursday, with the PGA Tour event at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, welcoming 120 world-class players to the penultimate FedEx Cup Fall event on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship brings the PGA Tour to Bermuda for an event that nearly ends the race to finish the top 125 players in the standings.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting favorites

The 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds show the betting favorites in the field this week are Seamus Power and Maverick McNealy, who come in at 16-to-1 (+1600) betting odds.

Mackenzie Hughes, Doug Ghim and Ben Griffin are next best on the table at 18-to-1.

Four players, including Lucas Glover, are on 25-to-1 to start the week.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting picks and first looks

Justin Lower seems to be getting closer to a win, and he may have the needed confidence to close it out this week.

Joel Dahmen is fighting for his job this week and had his breakthrough win in an island country.

Henrik Norlander has fared well at this event in the past and finds his footing in the fall.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship betting odds: Outright winner