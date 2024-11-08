Where is Yas Links and the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship located?

Yas Links is home to the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, home to an event on the DP World Tour in 2024 and one of the favorite tournaments on the DP World Tour schedule. The Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, area course has a great look and lots of DP World Tour history.

Not only is Yas Links a great golf course, but it is also home to the DP World PGA Tour and its 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which features some of the best in the world playing in the United Arab Emirates as part of the playoffs.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Yas Links is located.

Where is Yas Links located?

Yas Links is in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Specifically, Yas Links is in the eastern portion of Abu Dhabi and located on Yas Island, which is one of several islands in Abu Dhabi.

Yas Links sits near the airport and fronts Al Raha Creek.

Abu Dhabi is one of the most popular destinations for tourists in the Middle East.

Which airports are near Yas Links?

The biggest airport in close proximity to Yas Links is Abu Dhabi International Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 15-minute drive from the airport to Yas Links.

What other famous golf courses are near Yas Links?

Yas Links is a great private golf course in the UAE, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Other clubs nearby include Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.