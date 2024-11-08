Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship history, results and past winners

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the DP World Tour's penultimate event of the season in the United Arab Emirates.
The event, which was first played in 2006, has been played in Abu Dhabi since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.
The event has become a Rolex Series event, offering elevated purses compared to the rest of the tour. It is now a part of the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai playoffs.
Martin Kaymer is one of three multi-time winners of this event, having won a record three times.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship format
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 132 players is made up of the top available DP World Tour players based on their priority ranking on the current season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship host courses
- 2006-2021: Abu Dhabi Golf Club
- 2022-present: Yas Links
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship past sponsors
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has had just one sponsor.
- 2006-2010: Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
- 2011-2016: Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
- 2017-present: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Victor Perez
|270
|−18
|1
|$9,000,000
|2022
|Thomas Pieters
|278
|−10
|1
|$8,000,000
|2021
|Tyrrell Hatton
|270
|−18
|4
|$8,000,000
|2020
|Lee Westwood
|269
|−19
|2
|$7,000,000
|2019
|Shane Lowry
|270
|−18
|1
|$7,000,000
|2018
|Tommy Fleetwood (2)
|266
|−22
|2
|$3,000,000
|2017
|Tommy Fleetwood
|271
|−17
|1
|$2,700,000
|2016
|Rickie Fowler
|272
|−16
|1
|$2,700,000
|2015
|Gary Stal
|269
|−19
|1
|$2,700,000
|2014
|Pablo Larrazábal
|274
|−14
|1
|$2,700,000
|2013
|Jamie Donaldson
|274
|−14
|1
|$2,700,000
|2012
|Robert Rock
|275
|−13
|1
|$2,700,000
|2011
|Martin Kaymer (3)
|264
|−24
|8
|$2,700,000
|2010
|Martin Kaymer (2)
|267
|−21
|1
|$2,000,000
|2009
|Paul Casey (2)
|267
|−21
|1
|$2,000,000
|2008
|Martin Kaymer
|273
|−15
|4
|$2,000,000
|2007
|Paul Casey
|271
|−17
|1
|$2,000,000
|2006
|Chris DiMarco
|268
|−20
|1
|$2,000,000