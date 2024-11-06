How the DP World Tour Race to Dubai Playoffs works

The Race to Dubai has been around since have been around as a concept since 2009, but the format and points system changed for 2019 and continue to now. However, since most DP World Tour fans really only think about how the Race to Dubai and the Playoffs work in the two-event series itself, it's always helpful to have a refresher.

The Race to Dubai points system long ago replaced the Order of Merit in determining how players earn their DP World Tour cards, with the top 110 players (outside of affiliate members) earning spots for the next season at the end of the Genesis Championship.

Race to Dubai points earned in each DP World Tour event is based upon the purse of the event, with more points going to Rolex Series event, World Golf Championships and major championships.

Then the regular season concludes with the Genesis Championship in Korea.

The two-event Playoffs now begins with 70 players (the top 70 in the Race to Dubai standings automatically qualify) in the no-cut Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Then the top 50 players in the standings move on to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai to end the season.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has a $9 million purse, while the DP World Tour Championship has a $10 million purse.

These events will see an increase in total Race to Dubai points: 9,000 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and 12,000 at the DP World Tour Championship.

At the end of the season, the top five players in the final Race to Dubai standings earn a portion of the $5 million bonus pool.

(Players who finish in the top five in the standings must compete in the DP World Tour Championship to claim their bonus money. That money is not re-allocated to other players otherwise.)

DP World Tour Race to Dubai bonus pool

1. $2,000,000

2. $1,200,000

3. $700,000

4. $600,000

5. $500,000

